Steer clear!

City introduces additional precautionary measures

25 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]

In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to strengthen the city’s preparedness and response to the current outbreak of novel corona.
In light of this, the CoW has undertaken to scale up the provision of water supply in informal settlements by placing water tanks at strategic places. For the next 30 days, residents whose water accounts that were cut due to outstanding debt, will be reconnected. Subsequently these 30-day accounts will then be disconnected again.
Additionally, shebeens, bars and night clubs received new operating hours. Shebeens are censured to start operation at noon and must close their doors at 19:00, while bars and night clubs may operate between 20:00 and 24:00. The city police will enforce these directives during the 30-day period. Moreover, new applications for shebeens will not be processed during this period.
The City Police will also discontinue breathalyser testing while further enforcing laws on overloading to prevent crowding and close contact.
The CoW said that for non-covid related funerals, families are required to limit the number of attendees to not more than 50 people.

Electrification
The City of Windhoek is presently busy with the electrification of informal settlements whereby household owners were required to sign lease agreements. The signing of this lease is now put on hold, however contractors on-site will continue with work and safety measures are in place to minimise exposure.
The city also announced that buses and vehicles are being disinfected after every cycle and drivers have been provided with sanitizers, masks and gloves.
With recreational facilities and parks closed, the municipality has decided to keep gymnasiums open but business owners should take precautionary measures.
Cash halls, public toilets, municipal council buildings, certain shops in shopping malls, markets, industrial stalls and street vendors will remain open for now, and are urged to adopted good hygiene practices. The City has undertaken to ensure that markets are cleaned, disinfected and sanitised, and illegal street vendors will be removed.

Similar News

 

Expensive toilets for two constituencies

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek Municipality handed over 25 communal toilets – three to Sonderwater in the Katutura East Constituency and 22 in the Khomasdal Constituency – costing...

Air Nam continues flying

6 days ago - 19 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Air Namibia announced that while its route to Germany is on hold, inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region...

Property prices dampen

1 week ago - 18 March 2020 | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by...

City sued

1 week ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Marc Springer Paratus has filed an injunction against the Windhoek City Council, saying it feels that its entrepreneurial freedom is being impaired and that the...

Namibia receives water support

1 week ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Oanob dam under investigation

2 weeks ago - 09 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Reboth • [email protected] Residents of Rehoboth are worried after noticing cracks in the Oanob dam wall, however NamWater says it needs more data for a...

MTC wants to house homeless

3 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments...

No 5G for capital … yet

3 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Slight revenue increase for ECB

4 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has recorded a 3.6% revenue increase from N$86.3 million in the 2017/18 financial year to N$89.4 million in the 2018/19...

081Every1 expands

4 weeks ago - 25 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC today announced the completion of phase one of the N$1 billion 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two.The project was officially launched...

Latest News

Air Nam shuts down temporarily

15 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all flights, including domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March until 20 April 2020. Long haul flights (international)...

When the gods are lazy

16 hours ago | Environment

The gods must be crazy is a film from the 1980s in which the world was introduced to the Ju'/Hoansi San living happily in the...

Fill up and earn

17 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia Fleet Services launched a Commercial Card campaign in collaboration with Engen Namibia.Commercial Card holders can now fill up at any Engen and increase...

CAN closes its doors during...

19 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] cancer patients should either be admitted to hospital or stay at their home, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been forced...

Mid-term break extended

19 hours ago | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in...

NamiGreen and Container World takes...

21 hours ago | Business

In an effort to increase electronic waste collection rates, NamiGreen E-waste has partnered with the leading container storage company in Africa."As part of Container Worlds...

A win-win for N?a Jaqna...

21 hours ago | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Healthcare distributors accused of price...

22 hours ago | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Steer clear!

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to...

Load More