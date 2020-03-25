Steer clear!
City introduces additional precautionary measures
25 March 2020 | Infrastructure
In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to strengthen the city’s preparedness and response to the current outbreak of novel corona.
In light of this, the CoW has undertaken to scale up the provision of water supply in informal settlements by placing water tanks at strategic places. For the next 30 days, residents whose water accounts that were cut due to outstanding debt, will be reconnected. Subsequently these 30-day accounts will then be disconnected again.
Additionally, shebeens, bars and night clubs received new operating hours. Shebeens are censured to start operation at noon and must close their doors at 19:00, while bars and night clubs may operate between 20:00 and 24:00. The city police will enforce these directives during the 30-day period. Moreover, new applications for shebeens will not be processed during this period.
The City Police will also discontinue breathalyser testing while further enforcing laws on overloading to prevent crowding and close contact.
The CoW said that for non-covid related funerals, families are required to limit the number of attendees to not more than 50 people.
Electrification
The City of Windhoek is presently busy with the electrification of informal settlements whereby household owners were required to sign lease agreements. The signing of this lease is now put on hold, however contractors on-site will continue with work and safety measures are in place to minimise exposure.
The city also announced that buses and vehicles are being disinfected after every cycle and drivers have been provided with sanitizers, masks and gloves.
With recreational facilities and parks closed, the municipality has decided to keep gymnasiums open but business owners should take precautionary measures.
Cash halls, public toilets, municipal council buildings, certain shops in shopping malls, markets, industrial stalls and street vendors will remain open for now, and are urged to adopted good hygiene practices. The City has undertaken to ensure that markets are cleaned, disinfected and sanitised, and illegal street vendors will be removed.