Step up for urban agriculture
16 March 2022 | Agriculture
This forms part of Japan’s assistance to Namibia in improving food security following the impact of the pandemic.
The US$1 million Build Back Better (BBB) program was launched in May last year as a partnership between Namibia, Japan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
EIF chief operating officer Karl Aribeb, said at the event that the time for the distribution of money is limited and beneficiaries must respond quickly to be able to derive the best benefit from it.
He says the grant will only be valid until June.
“It is a leading and innovative project. Usually in Namibia and in most of Southern Africa, when it comes to food production and agriculture, it is in the rural areas. This is one of the first projects to focus on food production at a household level within urban areas,” Aribeb said.
Grants to the value of between N$20 000 and N$100 000 are being distributed to individuals, households, families and youth groups who are already farming in urban areas in Windhoek (13), Swakopmund (13), Rundu (17) and the Daweb constituency (13 ) near Maltahöhe.
The process of selecting beneficiaries was competitive, as three to four times as many applications were submitted as successful applicants, he said.
The urban farmers practice horticulture, poultry farming, feed production, grow orchids and vegetables in the backyard for their own consumption, or sell the product to the local informal market, he said.
Projects approved in the capital include Urban Hydroponics, Urban Strawberries, Frieda Nursery, Uisen Backyard Garden, Build Back Better, /Kho manin Youth Farming Project, Step by Step and the Community Garden for Children's Food Security.
In Swakopmund, among others, GMB Urban Farming, Plot 144, Moody’s Garden and the Tilapia Aquaponic Project are financed.
In Rundu, projects include Daybreak Poultry, Chef X-Tine Urban Farmer, Lesedi Farming and Shallomite Fruits and Veg, while Maltahöhe; s projects include Grow Together, Allen's Gardening and Lucern Project Farm Nooitgedacht, and Mariental includes Launa's Backyard Gardening and Paul Simon and Penias Topnaar's horticultural projects.
At Gibeon, support is provided to Dassies Orchard and Ensuring Food Security Amongst Widows.
Margaret Matengu, director of agricultural production, expansion and engineering services from the ministry, said that the grant is distributed through the first application of the ministry's new e-system. E-vouchers are loaded onto electronically readable cards and can be used at participating dealers for equipment and materials. The system was launched on 7 February 2022, and participating retailers include Agra, Kaap Agri and Pupkewitz. - [email protected]