‘Stop applying for EIG’ - MoF

In this image used for illustration purposes, government grant receivers keep their distance while queuing up at Keetmanshoop Nampost in April. Photo Nampa

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed on 30 April 2020.

According to the ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Tonateni Shidhudhu, since the opening of the SMS line on 14 April 2020, a total of 970 720 applications were received of which 576 104 were approved for payment while the remaining payment of approved applicants is being processed.

Shidhudhu said that a large number of applicants were rejected for various reasons that included identification numbers (IDs) belonging to deceased persons, mismatch of names and ID, some names were found in Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund records as active recipients, some are social grant recipients and others as taxpayers.

“The majority of the rejected applicants are those with the names not matching with those in the records of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the total of 127 696, followed by those rejected on the basis of appearing on the taxpayers register totalling at 124 623 applicants,” Shidhudhu said.

He added that some applicants were put on hold because more than two applicants have indicated to receive their grants on the same mobile number, while other applicants that were put on hold are those where one ID number was used by more than one applicant.

“To avoid potential fraud and also to allow individuals to abide by social distancing, the ministry has communicated through MTC to inform applicants to reapply during the period of 5 to 8 May 2020, but it is only those whose applications were rejected because of an incorrect ID number or surname,” Shidhudhu said.

He added that the ministry is appealing to all applicants who were rejected on the basis of appearing on the taxpayer register to remain patient as the ministry is carrying out a data reconciliation process, and once it is finalised, such applicants will be notified on the status of their applications. – Nampa

