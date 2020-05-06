‘Stop applying for EIG’ - MoF

06 May 2020 | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed on 30 April 2020.
According to the ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Tonateni Shidhudhu, since the opening of the SMS line on 14 April 2020, a total of 970 720 applications were received of which 576 104 were approved for payment while the remaining payment of approved applicants is being processed.
Shidhudhu said that a large number of applicants were rejected for various reasons that included identification numbers (IDs) belonging to deceased persons, mismatch of names and ID, some names were found in Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund records as active recipients, some are social grant recipients and others as taxpayers.
“The majority of the rejected applicants are those with the names not matching with those in the records of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the total of 127 696, followed by those rejected on the basis of appearing on the taxpayers register totalling at 124 623 applicants,” Shidhudhu said.
He added that some applicants were put on hold because more than two applicants have indicated to receive their grants on the same mobile number, while other applicants that were put on hold are those where one ID number was used by more than one applicant.
“To avoid potential fraud and also to allow individuals to abide by social distancing, the ministry has communicated through MTC to inform applicants to reapply during the period of 5 to 8 May 2020, but it is only those whose applications were rejected because of an incorrect ID number or surname,” Shidhudhu said.
He added that the ministry is appealing to all applicants who were rejected on the basis of appearing on the taxpayer register to remain patient as the ministry is carrying out a data reconciliation process, and once it is finalised, such applicants will be notified on the status of their applications. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Food distribution reaches San

6 days ago - 30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post...

Gobabis businesses stepping up

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Society

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its...

Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2020 | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses...

Gesoek: Namibë se beste wors

2 weeks ago - 21 April 2020 | Society

Dis weer daardie tyd van die jaar wanneer Shoprite en Checkers saam met die Namibiese Sjefsvereniging opsoek is na jou beste wors vir die jaarlikse...

Food parcels for the destitute

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley...

Donations for the most vulnerable

4 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

4 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

NAMBTS needs you now!

1 month - 27 March 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) has had to ration and reduce blood supplied to banks and hospitals across the country.This is due to...

Goethe, NSS closed for now

1 month - 19 March 2020 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days,...

Go colour crazy for CAN

2 months ago - 12 February 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Spray a Thon 2020 starts on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Windhoek and Swakopmund and runs for the entire...

Latest News

Okahandja progress report

7th of May 09:11 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Wildlife losses studied

7th of May 09:00 | Environment

Farmers in Namibia’s eastern communal conservancies lose an average 8% of their livestock to predators a year – equal to an annual estimated cost of...

Protecting the health of women...

16 hours ago | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Namibians like to move it

17 hours ago | Transport

Namibians have embraced a new sense of freedom following the easing of lockdown restrictions.While people are being subjected to screening for coronavirus at roadblocks, which...

Exchange opportunity for student teachers

17 hours ago | Education

Since March 2020, the University of Bremen and the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital began cooperating in the field of teacher training as...

‘Stop applying for EIG’ -...

22 hours ago | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Tuna-tjippie-kasserol

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Die sukses van ’n tuna-kasserol lê in die kontras tussen die krakerige bo-kors, borrelende kaas en romerige visvulsel. Dié resep is aangepas uit The Byrnes...

Elke bietjie help

23 hours ago | Local News

In ’n poging om te verseker dat alle Namibiërs toegang het tot nie net kos en klere nie, maar ooktegnologie, is Wikkel Namibië gebore.Volgens stigter...

Proposed road closure raise concern

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] number of municipal notices in newspapers on Tuesday, indicate plans to temporarily close fourroads in Ludwigsdorf for a period of five years.According...

Load More