‘Stop poaching our aloes!’ – CoW

28 February 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has issued a warning to members of the public that anyone caught harvesting or trading the Aloe plant without approval from council faces arrest.
In a media statement, council said they have noted with concern the illegal harvesting and trading of Aloes that naturally occur in the municipal area, and urged those involved in such practices to stop immediately or risk being prosecuted.
The City said that all species that grow in the city’s jurisdiction are protected in terms of schedule 9 of the Nature Conservation Ordinance No. 4 of 1975 and municipal area and traffic regulations. “As such, no person shall at any given time cut, pick, remove or transport an Aloe plant or other protected plants in the municipal area without council approval, subject to the provisions of any other law relating to the protection of plants and subject to such conditions as the council may impose. Any person who contravenes or fail to comply with the requirements set under these laws commits an offence and will be arrested immediately,” reads the statement.
It added that any person caught doing this will not be given an opportunity for admission of guilt but will be arrested on the spot. “Those caught interfering with the council’s bush control operations under section 13 of the Nature Conservation Ordinance will be given a fine of N$2 000, the same as private people caught conducting their own clearing operations on municipal open spaces,” CoW said. – Nampa

