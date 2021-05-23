‘Stop with the tenders’ – Amupanda

Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should be abolished by all local authorities, town and village councils to save money.

Amupanda made these remarks on Friday while addressing a delegation from Eenhana Town Council that paid a courtesy call to his office in order to renew a cooperation agreement.

He said giving tenders to private service providers not only dries up council funds, but also creates opportunities for corruption as councillors or officials dealing with the tender process might be tempted to award the tender to their own companies or companies owned by people close to them.



Insourcing

“We want to provide our own security; we want to insource most of the things. We spend N$20 million on security contracts, and that’s where corruption starts as you might have your own councillors that are compromised and they will be pushing for the tender to be approved just because they want to benefit,” Amupanda said.

He added that in the future, the City will not give tenders for simple jobs like cleaning and catering but will hire its own people. However, tenders will be given on sophisticated jobs that might pose a challenge to CoW.

“Windhoek is like a big brother to all local authorities in the country. We have to make sure that everything we do is exemplary. When Windhoek succeeds, other small towns will also succeed as well as the whole country,” Amupanda stated.

Eenhana council’s manager for economic development and marketing, Ndawedwa Mwandingi, said they need help in areas of town planning, water treatment and sewage management among others to address challenges the town is facing. – Nampa

