‘Stop with the tenders’ – Amupanda

23 May 2021 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should be abolished by all local authorities, town and village councils to save money.
Amupanda made these remarks on Friday while addressing a delegation from Eenhana Town Council that paid a courtesy call to his office in order to renew a cooperation agreement.
He said giving tenders to private service providers not only dries up council funds, but also creates opportunities for corruption as councillors or officials dealing with the tender process might be tempted to award the tender to their own companies or companies owned by people close to them.

Insourcing
“We want to provide our own security; we want to insource most of the things. We spend N$20 million on security contracts, and that’s where corruption starts as you might have your own councillors that are compromised and they will be pushing for the tender to be approved just because they want to benefit,” Amupanda said.
He added that in the future, the City will not give tenders for simple jobs like cleaning and catering but will hire its own people. However, tenders will be given on sophisticated jobs that might pose a challenge to CoW.
“Windhoek is like a big brother to all local authorities in the country. We have to make sure that everything we do is exemplary. When Windhoek succeeds, other small towns will also succeed as well as the whole country,” Amupanda stated.
Eenhana council’s manager for economic development and marketing, Ndawedwa Mwandingi, said they need help in areas of town planning, water treatment and sewage management among others to address challenges the town is facing. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Gobabis muni in the red

2 weeks ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

‘Bring a buddy to parly!’

2 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Government

The office of the Speaker and the Namibia Nature Foundation launched the ‘Bring a buddy to parly’ initiative earlier this week, which is aimed at...

On death and taxes

2 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Local procurement pushed

2 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

Doing it for themselves

2 months ago - 09 March 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

CoW cuts electricity

2 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears...

IDs for undocumented and stateless persons

3 months ago - 14 February 2021 | Government

Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to draft relevant legislation to legalise the status of undocumented and stateless persons in the country.The Minister...

CoW, GRN debt swap deal on the cards

3 months ago - 12 February 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has offered government a N$350 million debt swap deal.A debt swap is a refinancing deal in which a debtor gets...

Gender ministry visits Omaheke

7 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Government

Deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Bernadette Jagger, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate as part of...

SWAFT/Koevoet members repatriated

7 months ago - 12 October 2020 | Government

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years,...

Latest News

‘Stop with the tenders’ –...

23rd of May 15:32 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

‘Accountability is zilch’ – Kandjeke...

23rd of May 15:24 | Education

While calls for free tertiary education have climaxed, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) failed to provide sufficient documentation on how it spent billions...

Social media influencers sought

23rd of May 15:09 | Technology

According to the statistical website Napoleoncat, Namibia had 782 000 Facebook users in April 2021, which account for 28.3% of its entire population, and 320...

LRON hosts epic Trophy

1 day - 21 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) recently hosted their second Trophy Two Rivers event, with 12 Land Rovers (two from South Africa) participating.This event alternates on...

Wheels for drought relief

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Disasters

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) extended its support to Namibia Drought Relief by offering its transportation services to deliver fodder to farmers across the country who...

Strengthening local food systems

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Local News

The Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) in collaboration with the government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia, officially...

Edupreneurs on the go

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Education

The Edupreneurs project that began at the end of March is in full swing.The project – launched by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in...

Futsal play-offs this weekend

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Sports

Teams participating in the Namibian Futsal league will compete for the play-off spots as the league reaches its final stages this weekend.Launched in April for...

Omaheke Covid testing to improve

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Health

The Omaheke Health Directorate will provide implementation modalities on Covid-19 testing by the private sector on behalf of the State in the region, due to...

Load More