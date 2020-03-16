Storybook emphasizes family values

16 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

A children’s book that aims to strengthen family values of love and respect was launch through the
philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First Lady of Namibia.
The story is said to empower boys to develop true respect for women and learn some facts about
infertility and how it affects both genders.
The story of Paulus and Nangula has a special message from First Lady Monica Geingos and the CEO
of Merck Foundation Dr Rasha Kelej.
Kelej said that she is happy to launch this book together Geingos and the ministries of education and
health. The book hopes to eliminate the stigma of infertility and often resulting domestic violence. It
is based on a husband and wife who couldn’t have children, but they never lost love or respect for
each other. The husband supported his wife during the fertility treatment journey and
acknowledged that he too could be the cause of infertility. Thus he went for treatment to have a
lovely baby and lived happily ever after. He also acknowledged that even if they both couldn’t have
children, they still love and respect each other because they are more than parents.
According to Geingos, she believes we must prepare our children for tomorrow with the right family
values of love and respect. “Childless women still suffer from discrimination and ostracism. The
storybook speaks against stigmatization. Therefore, I am happy to work closely with Merck
Foundation to empower women and raise awareness among communities with special focus on the
youth (both and girls) through this story. Women are not just mothers; they are productive
members in society and should be respected. This book will help disseminating this message to the
children and youth of our nation.”

