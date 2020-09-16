Street resurfacing to begin soon

16 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly. Resurfacing will continue until at least the end of March 2021.
The City said that under ideal conditions, preventative maintenance is done regularly to ensure the integrity of roads’ waterproof seal, but due to financial constraints, this is not always possible.
Furthermore, the type of sealing layer to be placed on top of the surfaced roads depends on the type and volume of traffic as well as whether there is a lot of turning movements. The cost ranges from around N$500 000 per kilometre for a 6.7mm single seal to N$1.8 million per kilometre for a 35mm premix overlay.
The City said that in cases where the upper foundation layers of the road have deformed (due to ingress of water, continuous heavy traffic or if it needs to be strengthened), the material can by recycled and cement added to increase strength, and bitumen can be added to increase resistance to water. The cost to recycle the upper layer is around N$2.9 million per kilometre and then a new surface layer still needs to be placed on top.
In cases where the road has been allowed to fail completely, the only option is to reconstruct it completely, which costs at least N$7.8 million per kilometre.
The new tender focuses on higher-order streets and 26km will be resealed by means of a 13mm single seal and blinding layer.

Targeted streets
• The whole of Andrew Kloppers Street (Khomasdal)
• Avis to Christa Davids streets in Avis
• Barbet (from Osprey to Papageien) in Hochlandpark
• Berg (from Sam Nujoma to Nelson Mandela) in Klein Windhoek
• Black Rock (from Long Island to Principe) in Rocky Crest
• Bondel (from Independence to Leonard Auala) in Katutura
• The whole of Bonn Street in Otjomuise
• Chasie (from Frankie Fredericks to end) in Kleine Kuppe
• The whole of Chrysler Street in Khomasdal
• Claudius Kandovazu (from Otjomuise to Caesar) in Wanaheda
• Claudius Kandovazu (Hans Dietrich Genscher to the drift before Andrew Mogale) in Katutura
• Dr Kuaima Riruako (from Sam Nujoma to Purcell) in Hochlandpark
• Dr Kwame Nkrumah (from Sam Nujoma to Nelson Mandela) in Ludwigsdorf
• Gen Murtala Muhammed (from Kuiseb, Etna/Heliodoor) in Eros
• Hebenstreit (from Dr Kwame Nkrumah to Sam Nujoma) in Klein Windhoek
• Independence Ave (from Abraham Mashego to Caesar) in Katutura
• Mungunda (from Mahatma Ghandi to Abraham Moshego) in Katutura
• The whole of Omulunga Street in Hakahana
• Ongava (from Ongwari to Onganga) in Okuryangava
• The whole of Richardean Kloppers in Khomasdal
• Schonlein (from Dr Kuaima Riruako to Dr Kuaima Riruako) in Windhoek West
• Socrates (from Bacon to Spencer) in Academia
• Spencer (from Socrates to Socrates) in Academia
• Van der Bijl (from Hosea Kutako to the end) in the Northern Industrial Area
• Visarend (from Moses Garoëb to Windswael) in Khomasdal.

Similar News

 

‘Redistribution’ of congested informal settlements

1 day - 16 September 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] informal settlements in Windhoek are to be classified as so-called “catchment areas”, in which Namibians from rural areas will initially be accommodated...

House prices soften

1 week ago - 08 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The second quarter FNB Residential property report highlights the fact that the House Price Index was down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019 to...

Mayor not impressed

1 week ago - 04 September 2020 | Infrastructure

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor, Fransina Kahungu has expressed her disappointment at the city’s engineering department for the manner in which water points and toilets...

Omaheke water woes addressed

2 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Infrastructure

A new borehole has been installed at Ozombouvapa settlement in the Epukiro Constituency under the drought relief programme, bringing relief to residents after years of...

Decongestion plan for WHK in the pipeline

2 weeks ago - 28 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Khomas regional council and the City of Windhoek (CoW) are formulating a decongestion plan to combat the further spread of Covid-19. The plan includes...

Yellow speed cameras become white elephants

4 weeks ago - 19 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] four years after the installation of 12 high-tech yellow pole radar traffic cameras on the B1 and B2 national roads, they remain...

City announces contractors

1 month - 16 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek handed over the first ten sites to ten contractors to start building low cost houses as part of the Informal Settlement...

CoW cleans reservoirs

1 month - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek municipality is busy cleaning its reservoirs in and around the city, and during this process water interruptions and/or low water pressure may be...

Changed road conditions in Eros

1 month - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that the section of road between Independence Avenue at the entrance to the new police facility between the Simon...

Construction industry seeks structure

1 month - 12 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Clemens von AltenThe Construction Industries Federation (CIF) and its approximately 280 members continue to hope that a supervisory authority could be established before...

Latest News

International accolade for EIF

18 hours ago | Environment

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) received a certificate of merit for outstanding Sustainable Project Financing at the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, recognising its...

US strengthens Namibian healthcare

19 hours ago | Health

The US government is supporting the ministry of health and social services through hiring 67 data clerks for the month of September. This is in...

Vroue span saam vir droogtehulp

19 hours ago | Events

“Ons is baie opgewonde om ons eerste insamelingsprojek in ’n báie lang tyd aan te bied,” sê Marcha Reed van MR Entertainment. “En dis ten...

Nakawa bids farewell

20 hours ago | People

Paul Nakawa, Air Namibia’s head of corporate communications and stakeholder management, has resigned. His last working day is 30 September 2020.Nakawa joined Air Namibia on...

Knocking out homelessness

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek...

Street resurfacing to begin soon

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly....

Namibian esport athletes selected

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Ozone for life!

1 day - 16 September 2020 | Environment

Namibia, along with the rest of the world, celebrates 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection today.In a...

Which green features add value...

1 day - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Load More