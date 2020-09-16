Street resurfacing to begin soon

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly. Resurfacing will continue until at least the end of March 2021.

The City said that under ideal conditions, preventative maintenance is done regularly to ensure the integrity of roads’ waterproof seal, but due to financial constraints, this is not always possible.

Furthermore, the type of sealing layer to be placed on top of the surfaced roads depends on the type and volume of traffic as well as whether there is a lot of turning movements. The cost ranges from around N$500 000 per kilometre for a 6.7mm single seal to N$1.8 million per kilometre for a 35mm premix overlay.

The City said that in cases where the upper foundation layers of the road have deformed (due to ingress of water, continuous heavy traffic or if it needs to be strengthened), the material can by recycled and cement added to increase strength, and bitumen can be added to increase resistance to water. The cost to recycle the upper layer is around N$2.9 million per kilometre and then a new surface layer still needs to be placed on top.

In cases where the road has been allowed to fail completely, the only option is to reconstruct it completely, which costs at least N$7.8 million per kilometre.

The new tender focuses on higher-order streets and 26km will be resealed by means of a 13mm single seal and blinding layer.



Targeted streets

• The whole of Andrew Kloppers Street (Khomasdal)

• Avis to Christa Davids streets in Avis

• Barbet (from Osprey to Papageien) in Hochlandpark

• Berg (from Sam Nujoma to Nelson Mandela) in Klein Windhoek

• Black Rock (from Long Island to Principe) in Rocky Crest

• Bondel (from Independence to Leonard Auala) in Katutura

• The whole of Bonn Street in Otjomuise

• Chasie (from Frankie Fredericks to end) in Kleine Kuppe

• The whole of Chrysler Street in Khomasdal

• Claudius Kandovazu (from Otjomuise to Caesar) in Wanaheda

• Claudius Kandovazu (Hans Dietrich Genscher to the drift before Andrew Mogale) in Katutura

• Dr Kuaima Riruako (from Sam Nujoma to Purcell) in Hochlandpark

• Dr Kwame Nkrumah (from Sam Nujoma to Nelson Mandela) in Ludwigsdorf

• Gen Murtala Muhammed (from Kuiseb, Etna/Heliodoor) in Eros

• Hebenstreit (from Dr Kwame Nkrumah to Sam Nujoma) in Klein Windhoek

• Independence Ave (from Abraham Mashego to Caesar) in Katutura

• Mungunda (from Mahatma Ghandi to Abraham Moshego) in Katutura

• The whole of Omulunga Street in Hakahana

• Ongava (from Ongwari to Onganga) in Okuryangava

• The whole of Richardean Kloppers in Khomasdal

• Schonlein (from Dr Kuaima Riruako to Dr Kuaima Riruako) in Windhoek West

• Socrates (from Bacon to Spencer) in Academia

• Spencer (from Socrates to Socrates) in Academia

• Van der Bijl (from Hosea Kutako to the end) in the Northern Industrial Area

• Visarend (from Moses Garoëb to Windswael) in Khomasdal.

