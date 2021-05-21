Strengthening local food systems

Pictured FLTR are H.E. Ambassador Harada (Embassy of Japan), Anna Shiweda (MAWRL) and Alka Bhatia the UNDP resident representative to Namibia. Photo contributed

The Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) in collaboration with the government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia, officially launched the Build Back Better (BBB) programme in Windhoek earlier this week.

The “Triple B” (BBB) Project, so dubbed by the deputy minister of MAWLR, Anna Shiweda, aims to support efforts towards strengthening Namibian food systems to recover from Covid, emergencies and related shocks.

UNDPʼs resident representative, Alka Bhatia, emphasized the collaborative role that all stakeholders will play in facilitating a “transformational” multi-disciplinary approach to addressing the risk of emerging food insecurity. She added that the project also focuses on preventing the further spread of Covid-19 through the provision of hand-washing facilities at informal food markets, urban food production to mitigate humanitarian needs of food security, and nutrition and addressing socio economic impacts of Covid-19 by supporting the livelihoods of the vulnerable through income generating activities.

She thanked the government of Japan, through ambassador Hideaki Harada, for the timely support in ensuring that the project becomes a reality.

The implementation of the BBB project will pursue a Human Security approach that promotes multi-stakeholder partnerships across the public and private sector. This integrated, leave-no-one-behind approach will commence with interventions in four regions in Namibia, namely Erongo, Kavango, Khomas and Hardap. Beneficiaries will include the youth, women and vulnerable people.

