Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

In this archive image, Elmo Kambindu is seen in action against Madagascar. Photo Nampa

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.

The player’s representative Olsen Kahiriri Sports Consultancy confirmed the move, saying the former Mighty Gunners striker had left to Mozambique last week.“We were approached by our international partners with the request to recommend a striker whose profile matched Elmo’s. We sent him over there for trials and he succeeded. Costa do Sol agreed on the price with his former club here and everything is sorted,” consultancy owner Olsen Kahiriri said.He could not reveal the amount between the two clubs, nor the player’s salary saying that those were private figures.

Speaking to Nampa from Nelson Mandela Bay where he is with the national team for the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup currently underway, Kambindu said he was welcomed with open arms. “I came to help the team achieve something. I can’t really compare the two leagues (Namibia and Mozambique) because I have not yet started playing, but the club is well organised,” he said.

Costa do Sol is the club with the most titles won in Mozambique since the independence of that country and are currently the defending champions of the Moçambola, the top division in Mozambican football. – Nampa



