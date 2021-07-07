Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

07 July 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.
The player’s representative Olsen Kahiriri Sports Consultancy confirmed the move, saying the former Mighty Gunners striker had left to Mozambique last week.“We were approached by our international partners with the request to recommend a striker whose profile matched Elmo’s. We sent him over there for trials and he succeeded. Costa do Sol agreed on the price with his former club here and everything is sorted,” consultancy owner Olsen Kahiriri said.He could not reveal the amount between the two clubs, nor the player’s salary saying that those were private figures.
Speaking to Nampa from Nelson Mandela Bay where he is with the national team for the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup currently underway, Kambindu said he was welcomed with open arms. “I came to help the team achieve something. I can’t really compare the two leagues (Namibia and Mozambique) because I have not yet started playing, but the club is well organised,” he said.
Costa do Sol is the club with the most titles won in Mozambique since the independence of that country and are currently the defending champions of the Moçambola, the top division in Mozambican football. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Support for cyclists

19 hours ago | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

3 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

1 week ago - 24 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

2 weeks ago - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Miller cycling up a storm in Europe

2 weeks ago - 18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at...

Beatrice, Christine readying for Tokyo

2 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Sports

Henk Botha, coach of Namibia’s fastest female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, said the athletes are hopeful of reaching their set targets before travelling...

‘Get your training right’ - Swartbooi

3 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Sports

Retired Namibian long-distance runner Luketz Swartbooi has called on athletes who qualified for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan to focus...

De Lange, Liebenberg win Nedbank Cross Country

3 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s African Cross Country (XC) and 2021 Nedbank Cross Country champion, Tristan de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg, on Saturday won the Pro Men’s and Women’s...

Relay – the hybrid edition

3 weeks ago - 11 June 2021 | Sports

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, said that the annual relay would be ahybrid event on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 July)....

Winter Cup in Reho on Saturday

3 weeks ago - 10 June 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) hosts the second edition of its MTC Winter Cup in Rehoboth on Saturday.The first edition was held in Okahandja...

Latest News

Support for cyclists

19 hours ago | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Doek Awards: Meet the judges

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Beauty Boois, Dr Coletta Kandemiri, Bruni Lubbe and Shawn van Eeden will serve as the judging panel, and Romeo Sinkala and Attila Giersch as commissioned...

Dololo hosts first virtual coffee...

21 hours ago | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide...

St Georges makes headway with...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Art of Colour, a 2-minute film pitch by St Georges Diocesan School in Windhoek, has been selected to go through to the next round...

More oxygen for health

22 hours ago | Health

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) donated oxygen worth N$2.3 million to the health ministry. This is in response to a call by the Namibia...

Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

22 hours ago | Sports

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.The...

Panel appointed for 4IR

1 day - 06 July 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed an eight-member task force team to assist the government in harnessing opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).According to a...

Nine trends to watch as...

1 day - 06 July 2021 | Transport

The sudden halt imposed on the aviation industry by the Covid-19 crisis hit the sector hard. In April 2020, two-thirds of the global commercial aviation...

Dozens arrested after cemetery ruckus...

2 days ago - 05 July 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police on Saturday arrested 27 men at a house in Khomasdal after they allegedly attended a funeral at Gammams Cemetery in...

Load More