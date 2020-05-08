Stronger together

EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila together with the Ambassadors of EU Member States in Namibia. Photo: Contributed

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to help better equip the world for future systemic shocks.

The European Union (EU) as a donor and a leading economic power is already at the forefront of this effort. They support international cooperation and multilateral solutions in this crisis.

Financial support was secured by the EU to support partner countries, amounting to more than €15.6 billion. Of this amount, €8.4 million (N$173 million) has been earmarked for Namibia as additional budget support to support the Namibian Government in its response to the pandemic.

Furthermore as part of an ongoing programme to support Early Childhood Development N$ 7.2 million (€350 000) is foreseen to support children and their families in communities that are hardest hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We dedicate our action in protecting human rights and in promoting democracy, to help those in need and to prevent social exclusion as well as to support creating equal opportunities for all. We are committed to collaborate towards building a safer world for all,” a statement from the European Union read.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for societies all around the world. “Now is the time for international solidarity and leadership, not isolation; to reach out internationally, to be transparent and provide facts to counter disinformation and to support a true multilateralism,” it continued.

The European Union and Africa are longstanding strategic partners, whose prosperity and security are closely interlinked. It is time to take the partnership between Africa and Europe to a new level. “The European Union and its Member States cooperate with Namibia to support the country’s National Development Plans and programme for SDGs in education, agriculture and livestock development, environment and natural resource management, gender based violence and protection of cultural heritage.”

In the statement, Namibia is encouraged to fully utilize the opportunities available under the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the implementation of which €6 million has been made available to Namibia. The EU remains committed to support Namibia as a reliable partner now and in the future.

