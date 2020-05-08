Stronger together

08 May 2020 | Government

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to help better equip the world for future systemic shocks.
The European Union (EU) as a donor and a leading economic power is already at the forefront of this effort. They support international cooperation and multilateral solutions in this crisis.
Financial support was secured by the EU to support partner countries, amounting to more than €15.6 billion. Of this amount, €8.4 million (N$173 million) has been earmarked for Namibia as additional budget support to support the Namibian Government in its response to the pandemic.
Furthermore as part of an ongoing programme to support Early Childhood Development N$ 7.2 million (€350 000) is foreseen to support children and their families in communities that are hardest hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.
“We dedicate our action in protecting human rights and in promoting democracy, to help those in need and to prevent social exclusion as well as to support creating equal opportunities for all. We are committed to collaborate towards building a safer world for all,” a statement from the European Union read.
The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for societies all around the world. “Now is the time for international solidarity and leadership, not isolation; to reach out internationally, to be transparent and provide facts to counter disinformation and to support a true multilateralism,” it continued.
The European Union and Africa are longstanding strategic partners, whose prosperity and security are closely interlinked. It is time to take the partnership between Africa and Europe to a new level. “The European Union and its Member States cooperate with Namibia to support the country’s National Development Plans and programme for SDGs in education, agriculture and livestock development, environment and natural resource management, gender based violence and protection of cultural heritage.”
In the statement, Namibia is encouraged to fully utilize the opportunities available under the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the implementation of which €6 million has been made available to Namibia. The EU remains committed to support Namibia as a reliable partner now and in the future.

Similar News

 

Okahandja progress report

3 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Protecting the health of women and girls across the...

3 days ago - 06 May 2020 | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Kahimise questions illegal council meeting in court

4 days ago - 05 May 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] urgent application brought by Windhoek municipality CEO Robert Kahimise accusing councillors and management committee members of holding illegal meetings last week and...

Chaos erupts at Windhoek council meeting

1 week ago - 30 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] explosive City of Windhoek council meeting held yesterday afternoon stagnated for hours over a heated dispute between councillors over the legality of...

PDM, RDP approach police over council meeting

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek city councillors this morning opened a criminal case against Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu and acting city CEO Pahukeni Titus for violating...

Kanime contract extension under fire

2 weeks ago - 21 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Democratic Movement (PDM) Windhoek city councillor Ignatius Semba has turned to the Windhoek High Court to ask that the court on an...

Nganate takes over the reigns

3 weeks ago - 17 April 2020 | Government

Newly-appointed Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate officially took over the governor’s office on Wednesday.Nganate was appointed governor of Omaheke by President Hage Geingob earlier this month,...

Water consumption down due to rains

3 weeks ago - 15 April 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek announced that resident’s water consumption was 13% below target last week. However, Windhoek is still challenged by a severe water scarcity...

Home affairs spells out services

1 month - 30 March 2020 | Government

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration (MHAI) offices in Erongo and Khomas are closed for general operations until 16 April 2020, in response to...

Time of change at BoN

1 month - 24 March 2020 | Government

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) is undergoing transitional arrangements after the appointment of the bank’s former governor, Ipumbu Shiimi (pictured), as minister of finance by...

Latest News

Stronger together

1 day - 08 May 2020 | Government

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Lepelsteeltjies...

2 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Vir wanneer die pak skyfies in die spens besig is om oud te raak…Bestanddele:1 pak (200 g) kaas-en-uiegeur aartappelskyfies250 ml koekmeel125 ml botter, sag500 ml...

A stove for Namibians by...

2 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek · [email protected] the aim to create a positive social impact, not only for the Namibian community but also on the environment, the Rocket Stove...

New MTC towers for Ludwigsdorf

2 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] four municipal notices appeared in newspapers earlier this week, announcing the proposedclosure of various streets in the suburb, the Ludwigsdorf Neighbourhood Watch...

Fuel retailers scramble to avoid...

2 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] brief stock outage of petrol and diesel on Wednesday at some fuel stations in Namibia was due to savings measures by retailers...

NaTIS hits the road

3 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Transport

The Roads Authority said that all NaTIS offices countrywide will reopen on Monday, 11 May.“However, it is of utmost importance that we comply with the...

Okahandja progress report

3 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Wildlife losses studied

3 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Environment

Farmers in Namibia’s eastern communal conservancies lose an average 8% of their livestock to predators a year – equal to an annual estimated cost of...

Protecting the health of women...

3 days ago - 06 May 2020 | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Load More