Struggle continues in same-sex marriage residence rights fight
07 March 2022 | Justice
Windhoek • [email protected]
The home affairs ministry has to foot the total legal bill of a High Court lawsuit and Supreme Court appeal brought by a Mexican-born architect who has legally lived and worked in Namibia for more than ten years.
“There can be no doubt that the appellant (Guillermo Delgado) was treated appallingly and in a most undignified manner,” the appeal judgment handed down on Monday by chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts read.
The top court judges wrote that Delgado’s treatment at the hands of immigration officials at the Ngoma border post in January 2020 constituted “inhumane and degrading treatment that has no place in a society based on the rule of law and other values of inherent dignity as well a justice”.
Delgado was banned from entering Namibia despite having lived and worked in Namibia legally since 2010.
The border official claimed that a section 38 certificate Delgado had applied for, had been rejected and he could choose to either exit Namibia or be locked up.
The Supreme Court justices said this decision, to either leave or “be detained as a prohibited immigrant … is hardly a choice. There is no lesser evil between them.”
While he had been granted the certificate in 2018, his application for its renewal was rejected in late 2019, without Delgado being informed, on the basis of his marriage to a Namibian of the same gender. Delgado is married to Namibian Phillip Lühl, also an architect, and the pair are the parents of three children.
Home affairs had argued at the Supreme Court hearing last year “that the belated verbal communication of the decision by the immigration officer at the border in January 2020 constituted effective communication.”
The court underlined that “to mark the court’s displeasure of the ministry of home affairs and immigration, it is fair and just that they should be ordered to pay the appellant’s costs on a high scale.”
As a punitive measure, the legal bill will be calculated on an attorney and client scale.
In addition to footing Delgado’s entire legal bill, the court also set aside the home affair’s ministry decision to reject the section 38 certificate and ordered them to “consider and decide the appellant’s application afresh.”
Square one
Following the judgment, Delgado’s lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile said the partial win at the Supreme Court was not what they had hoped for, especially as Delgado has to return to home affairs.
“We’ve outlined to the court how home affairs has been hostile, to put it mildly, towards Guillermo, his husband and entire family, we know what they are going to do, they will reject the application.”
She said the family will then be forced to return to court. “This is a waste of time, of money, of energy to be frank, this is not what we wanted,” she said. She added: “We won, but we didn’t really.”
Delgado added that the judgment only brought him and his family “back to the queue”.
“Our family has gone through a lot, and this situation is caused consistently by home affairs.” He however added that the Supreme Court’s decision to partially hand the family a win, and the acknowledgement of his treatment by immigration, was a relief.
Delgado and Lühl have been in out of court for years. In addition to Delgado’s residency status, the couple were also forced to battle with the home affairs ministry to have the Namibian citizenship of their children recognised. That case, which the couple won at the High Court, is now in line to be heard next at the Supreme Court.
Domicile or not
The Supreme Court on Monday did agree with the ministry that a section 38 certificate does not confer domicile, and that instead, the certificate is issued to any person who is lawfully resident in Namibia, and who desires to leave temporarily but is for any reason in doubt whether he or she can return.
The Supreme Court judges however underlined that the lack of clarity around the certificate’s meaning has created a grey area and requires “urgent legislative intervention”.
Namibia’s top court declined to take on the issue of same-sex marriage legality in Namibia on Monday, stating that the case “is not about same-sex marriage”, but instead on the “question of how domicile is acquired in Namibia”.
Delgado’s legal team last year pointed out that any person married to a Namibian and living in Namibia, by virtue of that marriage, is automatically acquire domicile. Yet spouses of the same-sex are denied this right.