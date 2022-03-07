Struggle continues in same-sex marriage residence rights fight

07 March 2022 | Justice


Windhoek • [email protected]

The home affairs ministry has to foot the total legal bill of a High Court lawsuit and Supreme Court appeal brought by a Mexican-born architect who has legally lived and worked in Namibia for more than ten years.
“There can be no doubt that the appellant (Guillermo Delgado) was treated appallingly and in a most undignified manner,” the appeal judgment handed down on Monday by chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts read.
The top court judges wrote that Delgado’s treatment at the hands of immigration officials at the Ngoma border post in January 2020 constituted “inhumane and degrading treatment that has no place in a society based on the rule of law and other values of inherent dignity as well a justice”.
Delgado was banned from entering Namibia despite having lived and worked in Namibia legally since 2010.
The border official claimed that a section 38 certificate Delgado had applied for, had been rejected and he could choose to either exit Namibia or be locked up.
The Supreme Court justices said this decision, to either leave or “be detained as a prohibited immigrant … is hardly a choice. There is no lesser evil between them.”
While he had been granted the certificate in 2018, his application for its renewal was rejected in late 2019, without Delgado being informed, on the basis of his marriage to a Namibian of the same gender. Delgado is married to Namibian Phillip Lühl, also an architect, and the pair are the parents of three children.
Home affairs had argued at the Supreme Court hearing last year “that the belated verbal communication of the decision by the immigration officer at the border in January 2020 constituted effective communication.”
The court underlined that “to mark the court’s displeasure of the ministry of home affairs and immigration, it is fair and just that they should be ordered to pay the appellant’s costs on a high scale.”
As a punitive measure, the legal bill will be calculated on an attorney and client scale.
In addition to footing Delgado’s entire legal bill, the court also set aside the home affair’s ministry decision to reject the section 38 certificate and ordered them to “consider and decide the appellant’s application afresh.”

Square one
Following the judgment, Delgado’s lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile said the partial win at the Supreme Court was not what they had hoped for, especially as Delgado has to return to home affairs.
“We’ve outlined to the court how home affairs has been hostile, to put it mildly, towards Guillermo, his husband and entire family, we know what they are going to do, they will reject the application.”
She said the family will then be forced to return to court. “This is a waste of time, of money, of energy to be frank, this is not what we wanted,” she said. She added: “We won, but we didn’t really.”
Delgado added that the judgment only brought him and his family “back to the queue”.
“Our family has gone through a lot, and this situation is caused consistently by home affairs.” He however added that the Supreme Court’s decision to partially hand the family a win, and the acknowledgement of his treatment by immigration, was a relief.
Delgado and Lühl have been in out of court for years. In addition to Delgado’s residency status, the couple were also forced to battle with the home affairs ministry to have the Namibian citizenship of their children recognised. That case, which the couple won at the High Court, is now in line to be heard next at the Supreme Court.

Domicile or not
The Supreme Court on Monday did agree with the ministry that a section 38 certificate does not confer domicile, and that instead, the certificate is issued to any person who is lawfully resident in Namibia, and who desires to leave temporarily but is for any reason in doubt whether he or she can return.
The Supreme Court judges however underlined that the lack of clarity around the certificate’s meaning has created a grey area and requires “urgent legislative intervention”.
Namibia’s top court declined to take on the issue of same-sex marriage legality in Namibia on Monday, stating that the case “is not about same-sex marriage”, but instead on the “question of how domicile is acquired in Namibia”.
Delgado’s legal team last year pointed out that any person married to a Namibian and living in Namibia, by virtue of that marriage, is automatically acquire domicile. Yet spouses of the same-sex are denied this right.

Similar News

 

Supreme Court struggle continues

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Supreme Court chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts today ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to...

GBV-hof word ’n werklikheid

1 week ago - 25 February 2022 | Justice

In Desember 2021 het die regering die Katutura-landdroshof as ’n hof vir geslagsgeweld (GBV) geïdentifiseer, en toerusting word tans geïnstalleer wat in die komende maande...

Medical students get jail time for fake Covid tests

1 week ago - 24 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] medical student is battling to be released from a Namibian prison after he was sentenced to two years behind bars without an...

Same-sex marriage battle heads to Supreme Court

3 weeks ago - 14 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] final stage is set for Namibia’s highest court to decide whether or not Namibian authorities should legally recognise and extend equal rights...

Rape convicted fails in appeal bid

1 month - 04 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

Namibian High Court paves way for LGBTQ equality

1 month - 01 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] legal team is hard at work preparing a Supreme Court appeal that many hope will result in the historic overturning of a...

Anxiety, hope surrounds landmark same-sex marriage judgment

1 month - 17 January 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] long legal battle against government by two Namibians and their same-sex foreign born spouses is heading towards a watershed judgment in the...

Pricey justice bars most Namibians from access

3 months ago - 06 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] to justice through private lawyers is a pipe dream for a majority of Namibians, with prices for professional legal assistance far exceeding...

Florin in fresh bid for freedom

3 months ago - 02 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] hearing to decide whether former chef Thomas Adolf Florin (54) – the man who butchered and cooked the bones of his wife...

Security company owner, supervisor settle with Zimbabwean widow

3 months ago - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Latest News

Apply for Sound Connects grant...

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with Goethe-Institut, invites organisations operating in Southern Africa’s creative and cultural industries to apply for grants from...

Build a team that can...

17 hours ago | Opinion

Boston • Twama NambiliThere are many managers who do not train their team members or do not give them more responsibility because they don’t trust...

40% van mans glo in...

1 day - 08 March 2022 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] 40% van Namibiese mans glo dat dit soms geregverdig kan word om ’n huweliksmaat fisies te dissiplineer as sy iets doen waarvan...

Struggle continues in same-sex marriage...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has to foot the total legal bill of a High Court lawsuit and Supreme Court appeal brought by a...

Building wealth in a disruptive...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Business

A women’s seminar on how to build wealth in a disruptive economy takes place in Windhoek on Thursday, following International Women’s Day (8 March), which...

Oekraïne pleit om Namibiese ondersteuning

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Society

Oekraïnse burgers wat in Namibië woon het verlede week ’n vreedsame betoging gehou teen die oorlog wat hul land lamlê.Windhoekse inwoners het ook opgedaag om...

Supreme Court struggle continues

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Supreme Court chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts today ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to...

Construction begins for N$500 million...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Infrastructure

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Business Forum for Indigenous People (IPBF)’s housing development in Avis, took place in the capital last week.The event was attended...

Namibiese jagluipers op pad na...

4 days ago - 04 March 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] wêreld se vinnigste dier sal na verwagting middel vanjaar in Indië bekend gestel word, 75 jaar nadat die laaste jagluiperds in dié...

Load More