Student cycling training this Saturday
Peddling towards sustainability
19 October 2021 | Local News
EBIKES4AFRICA along with the GIZ, Private Sector Road Safety Forum, City of Windhoek, Physically Active Youth and the Namibian Cycling Federation have partnered to develop a student cycling training programme that will reduce both actual and perceived dangers faced by cyclists.
This initiative will also ensure that cycling is promoted as a mode of transport that has positive effects on tomorrow’s leaders and the city in general.
The cycling training is focused on students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the University of Namibia and the International University of Management who live in Katutura and surrounds. It consists of two components, the first being road safety training targeting students who already know how to cycle, while the second is training focused on teaching students who do not know how to cycle, how to do so in a bid to encourage the youth to use bicycles as a source of transportation and live healthy lifestyles.
The first training took place on 25 September on the corner of Shanghai and Mungunda Streets opposite the Jakob Marengo Secondary School sports field, with 39 university students attending the training that took place from 08:00 until 13:00.
The event also attracted other stakeholders such as Automobile Association, who handed over fifty (50) reflectors, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund that demonstrated to the students what to do if they are ever involved in an accident, and Namibia Breweries who donated 90 AquaSlash water bottles.
Bicycle lanes
The training program comes after the ground breaking for the city’s bicycle lane. Students will now be fully equipped with the knowledge and skill on the importance of cycling and active mobility (non-motorized transport) as well as how to cycle safely. The lanes will be sufficiently used not only by students but also by the general public.
The City of Windhoek’s Sustainable Urban Transport Master Plan is one of its initiatives that aims to turn Windhoek into a Smart city, and this project fits in with its overall goals.
The cycling training on Saturday takes place from 08:00 until 13:00 at the same venue as before.
For more info, contact [email protected] or 085 333 1234.