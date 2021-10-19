Student cycling training this Saturday

Peddling towards sustainability

19 October 2021 | Local News

The next training session for students to learn to cycle and the study the rules of the road, takes place on Saturday (23 October).
EBIKES4AFRICA along with the GIZ, Private Sector Road Safety Forum, City of Windhoek, Physically Active Youth and the Namibian Cycling Federation have partnered to develop a student cycling training programme that will reduce both actual and perceived dangers faced by cyclists.
This initiative will also ensure that cycling is promoted as a mode of transport that has positive effects on tomorrow’s leaders and the city in general.
The cycling training is focused on students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the University of Namibia and the International University of Management who live in Katutura and surrounds. It consists of two components, the first being road safety training targeting students who already know how to cycle, while the second is training focused on teaching students who do not know how to cycle, how to do so in a bid to encourage the youth to use bicycles as a source of transportation and live healthy lifestyles.
The first training took place on 25 September on the corner of Shanghai and Mungunda Streets opposite the Jakob Marengo Secondary School sports field, with 39 university students attending the training that took place from 08:00 until 13:00.
The event also attracted other stakeholders such as Automobile Association, who handed over fifty (50) reflectors, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund that demonstrated to the students what to do if they are ever involved in an accident, and Namibia Breweries who donated 90 AquaSlash water bottles.

Bicycle lanes
The training program comes after the ground breaking for the city’s bicycle lane. Students will now be fully equipped with the knowledge and skill on the importance of cycling and active mobility (non-motorized transport) as well as how to cycle safely. The lanes will be sufficiently used not only by students but also by the general public.
The City of Windhoek’s Sustainable Urban Transport Master Plan is one of its initiatives that aims to turn Windhoek into a Smart city, and this project fits in with its overall goals.
The cycling training on Saturday takes place from 08:00 until 13:00 at the same venue as before.
For more info, contact [email protected] or 085 333 1234.

Similar News

 

Public abortion hearings kick off

5 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]’s historic public hearings on abortion law reform began in high gear on Monday with pro-choice advocates calling on the repeal of an...

CoW holds first public meeting

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek embarked upon a series of public meetings which started in the capital on Saturday, and are set to continue until 13...

Parliament invites public to abortion law hearing

4 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and lawmakers, including Namibia's deputy health minister, have welcomed the first public parliamentary hearings on legalising abortion since the country's independence slated...

Parliament to host public hearings on abortion

1 week ago - 08 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

More service audits for capital

2 weeks ago - 05 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek once again resumed with their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April this...

Rehoboth gee Chinese die trekpas

4 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Rehoboth dorpsraad sê dit sal nie meer onderhandel met die Afrika Huaxia-kopermyn wat deur ’n Chinese besigheid besit word nie, en het...

Leopards in the city

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Local News

Following the sighting of a large, healthy leopard in Ludwigsdorf, then later drinking at Avis Dam Valley on Tuesday evening, chairperson of Greenspace Vera Freyer...

Covid: Here's the latest

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Shocking electricity theft in the capital

1 month - 14 September 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,discourages members of the public from tampering or...

Suicide in the spotlight

1 month - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Latest News

Kersfees mark met ‘n verskil

19th of October 14:18 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] jaarlikse Village Christmas Market is om die draai met Wanderers wat in ’n sprokiesagtige dorpie getransformeer gaan word wat almal sal laat...

Young entrepreneur shares startup experience

19th of October 14:08 | Business

Leo Canopus was among the seven startups selected in early March for the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) Acceleration Programme, which was open to students,...

The Dash is a go!

1 hour ago | Sports

With only 50 days to go, the Nedbank Desert Dash returns for its 17th consecutive year on Friday, 10 December.The cycling event, taking place under...

Student cycling training this Saturday

3 hours ago | Local News

The next training session for students to learn to cycle and the study the rules of the road, takes place on Saturday (23 October).EBIKES4AFRICA along...

Women, newborn health in the...

3 hours ago | Health

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula launched a national guideline aimed at providing up-to-date guidance on the provision of quality and equitable services...

First rain forecast from today

3 hours ago | Weather

Grootfontein • [email protected] showers are expected in the Zambezi, the two Kavango, eastern areas of Otjozondjupa and the Omaheke regions as from today. In addition,...

Public abortion hearings kick off...

5 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]’s historic public hearings on abortion law reform began in high gear on Monday with pro-choice advocates calling on the repeal of an...

Two more festival spots for...

1 day - 18 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian film Hairareb will be screened during the opening ceremony of the Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes tomorrow (19 October) at the...

Eerste globale skatting van belangrikheid...

1 day - 18 October 2021 | Environment

Ongeveer 175 000 plantspesies – die helfte van alle blomplante – maak gedeeltelik of algeheel staat op dierebestuiwers ten einde saad te kan produseer en...

Load More