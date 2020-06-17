Student loans: The stats

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) awarded study loans to 15 654 undergraduate and postgraduate students studying at institutions of higher education locally and at Southern African Development Community (SADC) universities for 2020.

These statistics are contained in a report presented in the National Assembly by minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, when she motivated the over N$3 billion allocated to her ministry for the 2020/21 financial year.

In total, 21 218 students applied for financial assistance for this academic year compared to 24 739 who applied in 2019. A total of 5 564 applications were rejected for various reasons ranging from not having 25 points in grade 12 to insufficient submitted documents.

More students were awarded loans at the University of Namibia standing at 5 694, while at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, 2 262 students received loans. At the International University of Management, 2 692 students were awarded loans. A total of 882 students are at private institutions, 3 522 students at local and SADC vocational training centres, 126 students are at SADC and international universities, while 476 are postgraduate students from local, SADC and international universities.

The report shows that undergraduate degree students have benefited the most, with 9 074 students awarded loans. Undergraduate diploma students stand at 2 709, while vocational training level one up to level six are 3 522. The gender ratio shows that female students who received loans are 8 739 or 56%, while male students are 44 per cent with 6 915.

Most students awarded loans are from the Omusati Region (2 357), while in Khomas loans were awarded to 2 293 students. In Oshana, 2 117 students got loans; in Ohangwena, 1 957 students and in Oshikoto 1 703 students were awarded loans. The region with the fewest students to get loans is Kunene, with 224 students.

Education and other related fields of studies have the highest students awarded study loans at 4 183 students; economics and commerce have 1 967; medicine, nursing and related science fields 1 160 and engineering 1 139. The field with the lowest number of students to be awarded loans is police and strategic studies with 75 students. – Nampa



