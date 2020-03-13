Students receive assistance through integrated learning

A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) commits to create internship opportunities for students and is aimed at enhancing the quality of students’ education and training.



“The agreement will also ensure that NAMFISA and UNAM embark on joint research projects in areas of mutual interest,” a statement read. The MoU commits to the secondment of industry experts from NAMFISA to UNAM and vice versa.



Another aspect that is covered is stakeholder participation during academic processes such as curriculum development and review. According to NAMPA, during the recent signing ceremony held at UNAM, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu said the university is moving away from merely awarding students with qualifications, but instead would like them to leave academia with attributes of a graduate and with measurable skills levels.



“University would like to produce leaders; people that make reasonable judgements and make informed decisions. This can, however, only be achieved if graduates are allowed to learn and is not afraid to make errors,” he said.



Speaking at the same occasion, NAMFISA Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Matomola remarked how scarce it is to find recruits with relevant skills to their regulatory sector.

“Often, we have to develop the capacity we need internally, NAMFISA thus saw a need to collaborate with an institute of higher learning to bridge this gap,” he said.

