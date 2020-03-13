Students receive assistance through integrated learning

13 March 2020 | Education

A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) commits to create internship opportunities for students and is aimed at enhancing the quality of students’ education and training.

“The agreement will also ensure that NAMFISA and UNAM embark on joint research projects in areas of mutual interest,” a statement read. The MoU commits to the secondment of industry experts from NAMFISA to UNAM and vice versa.

Another aspect that is covered is stakeholder participation during academic processes such as curriculum development and review. According to NAMPA, during the recent signing ceremony held at UNAM, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu said the university is moving away from merely awarding students with qualifications, but instead would like them to leave academia with attributes of a graduate and with measurable skills levels.

“University would like to produce leaders; people that make reasonable judgements and make informed decisions. This can, however, only be achieved if graduates are allowed to learn and is not afraid to make errors,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, NAMFISA Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Matomola remarked how scarce it is to find recruits with relevant skills to their regulatory sector.
“Often, we have to develop the capacity we need internally, NAMFISA thus saw a need to collaborate with an institute of higher learning to bridge this gap,” he said.

Similar News

 

Martha makes a clean sweep

22 hours ago | Education

Martha Ntaagona was announced as the best overall NAMCOL candidate at the college’s prize giving for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and the Namibia Senior Secondary...

Bringing students and businesses together

23 hours ago | Education

Thirty exhibitors are participating in the 2020 Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) career fair, aimed at providing students and learners with information on...

GVTC set for expansion

3 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Education

Expansions are underway at the Gobabis Vocational Training Centre (GVTC), following the ground-breaking for two additional workshop blocks: One for automotive technology, welding and metal...

Oudskoliere ploeg terug

6 days ago - 06 March 2020 | Education

Windhoek • @[email protected]’n Groep oudskoliere van die Primêre Skool M.H. Greeff het besluit om geld vir die skool in te samel.Volgens ’n oudskolier, Karin Martin,...

Summer fun for the whole family

1 week ago - 03 March 2020 | Education

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) had a lot to offer at their first Summer Festival and Expo that took place over the weekend.The fun...

Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics champs

1 week ago - 01 March 2020 | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.The...

Bursaries, internships for top performers

1 week ago - 28 February 2020 | Education

Six students were awarded bursaries, while nine others were offered 3-month internship programmes by Sanlam Namibia.The six bursaries are in the fields of accounting, economics,...

Something to write home about

2 weeks ago - 27 February 2020 | Education

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) handed over stationery worth N$ 68 000 to seven schools on Wednesday. They are the Ndinoshisho Pre-Primary School; Okahandja...

Laboratory on wheels on the go

2 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Education

The Rössing Foundation’s mobile laboratory recently received a boost, thanks to Hollard Namibia that donated N$37 000 to the cause, making it possible to take...

Tech Talk inspires youth

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2020 | Education

Capricorn Group advocates future forward-thinking, which is essential in the ever-changing, disruptive economic environment that the world face today.In this light, the group hosted a...

Latest News

CAN cancels global meeting

13th of March 08:54 | Health

While no case of the Corona virus has been recorded in Namibia, the planned Afri-CAN: Cancer in Africa connect meeting has been postponed to later...

Namibia receives water support

13th of March 08:53 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Duitsland staan stil te midde...

17 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Namibiër wat tans in München in Duitsland woon, sê burgers weet nie meer watter kant toe nie, te midde van winkels wat...

Help clean up Reho tomorrow

17 hours ago | Local News

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) will hold a clean-up action on Friday and has urged residents to also clean their surroundings then.The clean-up campaign will...

RTC reacts to water tank...

21 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) came under fire this week after removing of a water tank that was placed in an informal...

Martha makes a clean sweep

22 hours ago | Education

Martha Ntaagona was announced as the best overall NAMCOL candidate at the college’s prize giving for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and the Namibia Senior Secondary...

Chill with Windhoek Express

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.• Photographic exhibition...

CPBN launches branding

23 hours ago | Business

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) launched its corporate identity in Windhoek earlier this week.Speaking at the event, deputy minister of finance Natangwe Ithete...

Bringing students and businesses together

23 hours ago | Education

Thirty exhibitors are participating in the 2020 Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) career fair, aimed at providing students and learners with information on...

Load More