Study at your own pace

Stadio kicks off roadshow

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Stadio Namibia (formerly Southern Business School Namibia) is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier, with prospective students from the across the country that can register for a course of their choice at ten locations countrywide.

Registration runs from 19 February in Rundu to 6 March at Eenhana, between 09:00 and 14:00 at all towns visited.

The roadshow has been organised since Stadio Namibia realises that many (potential) students are professionals with full-time jobs and because getting away to register during the week is not always easy. However, trained staff will ease you through the process and assist in helping your to find out more about Stadio, its courses and qualifications.

During the course of the roadshow, you can meet the team, pick up study material or make payments. Any general enquiries will also be handled on these days.

Stadio provides opportunities for people to study at their own pace, at their own convenience, ensuring it fits in with their lifestyle. Moreover, it provides affordable access to recognised qualifications for students and people who want to improve themselves and qualify for that sought after promotion or pay grade increase.



Dates & venues

• 19 February: Omashare Lodge, Rundu

• 20 February: Protea Zambezi Marriot Hotel, Katima Mulilo

• 22 February: Kupferquelle Resort, Tsumeb

• 23 February: St. Joseph Catholic, Otjiwarongo

• 24 February: Protea Marriot, Walvis Bay

• 25 February: Mariental Hotel, Mariental

• 26 February: Central Lodge, Keetmanshoop

• 4 March: Omuthiya Town Council

• 5 March: Ministry of Gender, Outapi

• 6 March: Monte Carlo Lodge, Eenhana



