Submit qualification evaluations early – NQA

28 October 2021 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) said it has noted an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result, qualification holders often miss out on employability and access to additional training when opportunities arise.
“As most employers now demand an NQA qualifications evaluation report during the recruitment process and since training providers request prospective students to submit evaluation reports before they can be granted admission for studies, submitting one’s qualification for evaluation at the last minute does not afford the NQA ample time to complete the applicant’s application for the evaluation of qualifications,” said Absalom Absalom, NQA Marketing and Communications Practitioner.
He said that the authority evaluates qualifications to give definition/value to qualifications, to compare it to the Namibian system (NQF) and to verify the authenticity, legality and validity of the awarding body and qualification. “About 7 000 qualifications are evaluated annually and the process takes on average 30 working days, subject to the completeness of the application and availability of information.”
He added that while the NQA strives to finalise applications quicker, turnaround time is influenced by the process to verify qualification awards, specifically from foreign bodies responding to verification requests.
Absalom said that upon application submission, applicants will be informed of progress. “If the NQA requires additional documentation or information from applicants, respond promptly,” he recommended.
He added that although the evaluation of qualifications is not compulsory, the NQA advises qualification holders to submit their qualifications for evaluation as soon as they obtain them. “Doing so will help with employment and university applications,” he said.
Forms to apply for the evaluation of qualifications are available at www.namqa.org or via [email protected]
The service is offered for free.
Furthermore, the NQA advises employers and training providers to request prospective employees and students to submit evaluation reports for their qualifications. “This process will contribute towards rooting out qualification fraud and help to protect the integrity of Namibia’s education system.”
Qualification fraud can be reported to 0800 411 411 or email: [email protected] The NQA guarantees total anonymity for all whistle-blowers. Issues that can be reported include laying false claims to qualifications, as well as the selling and buying of qualifications.

Similar News

 

The science of rest

1 week ago - 21 October 2021 | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia SageusShouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as...

Coaching boys into men

1 week ago - 15 October 2021 | Education

The US government-funded Namibia Adherence and Retention Project (NARP) donated 100 footballs, 24 whistles, two goal nets, two stop watches and 20 chess boards to...

People's Primary safer

1 week ago - 15 October 2021 | Education

Grade 6 and 7 learners of People's Primary School received new safety bibs, caps and stop signs after completing their scholar patrol training. The initiative...

Ten millionth educational booklet printed

2 weeks ago - 08 October 2021 | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last...

Conservation partnership

3 weeks ago - 06 October 2021 | Education

In the last year, Namib Mills has donated tonnes of pasta, rice, maize-meal, and other power-packed provisions to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation on a...

More investment needed for life skills-based HIV and health...

3 weeks ago - 03 October 2021 | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts...

Kruger wins youth cattle judging contest

4 weeks ago - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Training through NWR Hi

4 weeks ago - 29 September 2021 | Education

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Khorixas Rest camp in the Kunene region and Gross Barmen Resort in the Otjozondjupa region are now offering five Namibia Training...

Quality teaching in a quality environment

1 month - 17 September 2021 | Education

Last year, the German embassy in Windhoek was approached by the German, Afrikaans and French language departments of the University of Namibia (UNAM) with regards...

Training teachers

1 month - 16 September 2021 | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

Latest News

Far-reaching implications of surrogacy ruling...

14 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] experts have praised a recent ruling handed down by High Court judge Thomas Masuku that has centred the rights of children over...

Going pink for cancer

14 hours ago | Events

Pink Day in support of breast cancer awareness was commemorated today, with the Cancer Association’s chief executive Rolf Hansen saying that they started this year’s...

Submit qualification evaluations early –...

17 hours ago | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) said it has noted an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result, qualification holders often miss...

Ngaujake heads SBN investment services

17 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor: Services, effective 16 August 2021.With a Business, Economics and Invest Management background, Ngaujake...

Climate Change in Namibia

18 hours ago | Environment

It is widely recognised that climate change was caused by the industrialisation of what are today’s most developed countries. Since most of these are located...

Windhoek’s leopards in the spotlight

19 hours ago | Environment

Lea DillmannAround six weeks after a leopard was sighted in Ludwigsdorf near Avis, the Scientific Society and the Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society hosted a...

Social Con(Troll)

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldChurches, kings and states have for centuries attempted to control society. When not successful, it results in disconnect and revolt.Online and social...

Kids, start saving ASAP

21 hours ago | Banking

Parents and elders often start saving for their children from a young age. While this initial step is great in helping them set up their...

Safeguarding our environment

1 day - 27 October 2021 | Environment

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia in collaboration with the City of Windhoek held a #CleanUp campaign in the areas of Havana...

Load More