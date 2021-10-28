Submit qualification evaluations early – NQA
28 October 2021 | Education
“As most employers now demand an NQA qualifications evaluation report during the recruitment process and since training providers request prospective students to submit evaluation reports before they can be granted admission for studies, submitting one’s qualification for evaluation at the last minute does not afford the NQA ample time to complete the applicant’s application for the evaluation of qualifications,” said Absalom Absalom, NQA Marketing and Communications Practitioner.
He said that the authority evaluates qualifications to give definition/value to qualifications, to compare it to the Namibian system (NQF) and to verify the authenticity, legality and validity of the awarding body and qualification. “About 7 000 qualifications are evaluated annually and the process takes on average 30 working days, subject to the completeness of the application and availability of information.”
He added that while the NQA strives to finalise applications quicker, turnaround time is influenced by the process to verify qualification awards, specifically from foreign bodies responding to verification requests.
Absalom said that upon application submission, applicants will be informed of progress. “If the NQA requires additional documentation or information from applicants, respond promptly,” he recommended.
He added that although the evaluation of qualifications is not compulsory, the NQA advises qualification holders to submit their qualifications for evaluation as soon as they obtain them. “Doing so will help with employment and university applications,” he said.
Forms to apply for the evaluation of qualifications are available at www.namqa.org or via [email protected]
The service is offered for free.
Furthermore, the NQA advises employers and training providers to request prospective employees and students to submit evaluation reports for their qualifications. “This process will contribute towards rooting out qualification fraud and help to protect the integrity of Namibia’s education system.”
Qualification fraud can be reported to 0800 411 411 or email: [email protected] The NQA guarantees total anonymity for all whistle-blowers. Issues that can be reported include laying false claims to qualifications, as well as the selling and buying of qualifications.