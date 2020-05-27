Success during uncertainty

27 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
Thinking their doors may close for good, the Side by Side Early Intervention Centre has survived in spite of current uncertain times, even managing to launch a new program.
Because of the lockdown, director Huipie van Wyk decided to close the centre as an early holiday, “but we immediately started working on a program to reach out to our children in case the lockdown was extended,” she said.
In an earlier interview with Windhoek Express, Van Wyk said they received notice that all grants and expected funding were put on hold. “It was a hard blow, as we rely on these funds,” she said. However, Entrepo Namibia was one of the first companies to come to their aid. “Community compassion and support won the day, and we were able to initiate a new program enabling Early Intervention on a one-on-one basis in a home environment,” she said.
According to Van Wyk, the success of launching the project was thanks to parents who already grasp the fundamentals of helping a child with disabilities to reach their full potential. “A stable foundation was already laid through the parent workshops that were hosted last year.”
This new project allowed the team to assess and measure what was taught and to find out what was relevant, effective and applicable. “It was heart-warming to see how quickly the parents caught on to the new exercises they need to do and uphold until we can resume as before. Both their and the community’s concerted effort was refreshing and showed us that our work is not in vain.”

