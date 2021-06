Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the City of Windhoek’s Fire and Rescue Services fought to extinguish the flames.

In a telephonic interview with Nampa on Sunday, Defence Minister Frans Kapofi said the cause of the fire was still unknown as investigations were ongoing at the time. He however confirmed that although the entire building was destroyed by the fire, no one was hurt. “I was told that no one was hurt in the fire. There was one patient in the hospital at the time of the fire but he was safely moved,” he said. – Nampa