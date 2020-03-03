Summer fun for the whole family

DHPS Expo and festival a raging success

03 March 2020 | Education

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) had a lot to offer at their first Summer Festival and Expo that took place over the weekend.
The fun began with what used to be known as the "Open Day”, which this year took the form of an Expo and where visitors could gain an insight into all aspects of the school community with all its sections, special features and focal points.
Whether at the various expo booths, the departments or through insights into academics, sports, natural sciences, languages, arts or music as part of the school life, guests, parents and alumni enjoyed the day just as much as the learners, teachers and staff members.
DHPS principal Kristin Eichholz was excited about how things turned out. “I would like to thank everyone involved for their contribution to the successful presentation of our school. The visitors’ feedback was very positive: multi-faceted, academically challenging, with lots of fun and joy, well organised and professionally presented. I am very proud to be part of this school.”
After the Expo, the celebrations continued with the DHPS kindergarten, pre-school, boarding school and the Child & Youth Centre that hosted the DHPS Summer Festival. And the beautiful rainy weather did not spoil the fun: Quickly all the booths were moved to the dining room, where an excited hustle and bustle with can throwing, bowling, stacking boxes, handicrafts, painting and romping began.
Throughout the day guests lingered in the relaxed atmosphere, enjoying delicious food in a casual get-together, once again underlining the great time people can have with the DHPS school community.

Similar News

 

Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics champs

3 days ago - 01 March 2020 | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.The...

Bursaries, internships for top performers

5 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Education

Six students were awarded bursaries, while nine others were offered 3-month internship programmes by Sanlam Namibia.The six bursaries are in the fields of accounting, economics,...

Something to write home about

1 week ago - 27 February 2020 | Education

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) handed over stationery worth N$ 68 000 to seven schools on Wednesday. They are the Ndinoshisho Pre-Primary School; Okahandja...

Laboratory on wheels on the go

1 week ago - 26 February 2020 | Education

The Rössing Foundation’s mobile laboratory recently received a boost, thanks to Hollard Namibia that donated N$37 000 to the cause, making it possible to take...

Tech Talk inspires youth

1 week ago - 24 February 2020 | Education

Capricorn Group advocates future forward-thinking, which is essential in the ever-changing, disruptive economic environment that the world face today.In this light, the group hosted a...

Eduvision’s e-learning celebrates successes

1 week ago - 21 February 2020 | Education

Through the FirstRand Foundation, FNB joined stakeholders and partners to celebrate the success and the ongoing work of the Eduvision Project.The project shares expertise and...

Tricks of the trade

3 weeks ago - 13 February 2020 | Education

Chantelle Reid - So, you have finally attained your qualifications and you plan on becoming independent by entering the workforce.As you embark on your career,...

A decade of change

3 weeks ago - 12 February 2020 | Education

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation celebrate 10 years of existence with various activities planned for 21 and 22 February.At the celebration launch yesterday, BAS...

Tem media ‘multi-tasking’

3 weeks ago - 11 February 2020 | Education

Is jy een van daardie mense wat gelyktydig TV kyk, die jongste Twitter-twiets of Instagram-plasings dophou en op WhatsApp gesels?Indien wel, is jy besig met...

DHPS gearing up for Expo and Summer Festival

3 weeks ago - 10 February 2020 | Education

At the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital, preparations for their Expo and Summer Festival on Saturday, 29 February 2020 are in full swing,...

Latest News

Raising money for a better...

23 minutes ago | Local News

The Rehoboth Independent Town Management Association (RITMA) is raising funds in an effort to reach their goals to make the town flourish. The association hopes...

Omaheke launches land plan

3 hours ago | Government

Omaheke’s 2017/2027 Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) was officially launched by the land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in Gobabis on Wednesday.IRLUP is a sector-overlapping...

Indoor hockey heats up

4 hours ago | Sports

With a month left before it concludes, the fast-paced Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) enter its fifth week of fixtures from Friday to...

Chill with Windhoek Express

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.• Photographic exhibition...

Amnesty for Reho defaulters

5 hours ago | Government

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.The programme targets residents whose electricity...

New junior council for Gobabis...

5 hours ago | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.The...

Koffie en koek in die...

1 day - 04 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die middel van die week is daar geen beter manier om asem te skep deur uit te ry op die lughawe pad...

Shop till you drop at...

1 day - 04 March 2020 | Events

To get your freshest produce and the most unique crafts, don’t miss The Village Farmers Market that takes place in the capital city every Saturday...

Artists making an effort -...

1 day - 04 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

This year's edition of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) are taking place in Swakopmund on 2 May.Speaking at a media conference in Windhoek, the...

Load More