Summer fun for the whole family

DHPS Expo and festival a raging success

The many game stalls attracted countless visitors, young and old. DHPS learner Johannes Gertze concentrates on chemistry experiments. Guests relax at the DHPS Summer Festival. Proud singers and participants of the DHPS Choir Class Caden Bosman and Erichris Nagolo showing off their music skills. German Abitur or Cambridge? DHPS grade 11 learners Robin Beggs, Maya Heubach and Temwani Bruhns have the choice. The DHPS Expo was a day for the entire family. Pictured here are Mitchell Morkel and his mum together with Karim Abdelwareth.

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) had a lot to offer at their first Summer Festival and Expo that took place over the weekend.

The fun began with what used to be known as the "Open Day”, which this year took the form of an Expo and where visitors could gain an insight into all aspects of the school community with all its sections, special features and focal points.

Whether at the various expo booths, the departments or through insights into academics, sports, natural sciences, languages, arts or music as part of the school life, guests, parents and alumni enjoyed the day just as much as the learners, teachers and staff members.

DHPS principal Kristin Eichholz was excited about how things turned out. “I would like to thank everyone involved for their contribution to the successful presentation of our school. The visitors’ feedback was very positive: multi-faceted, academically challenging, with lots of fun and joy, well organised and professionally presented. I am very proud to be part of this school.”

After the Expo, the celebrations continued with the DHPS kindergarten, pre-school, boarding school and the Child & Youth Centre that hosted the DHPS Summer Festival. And the beautiful rainy weather did not spoil the fun: Quickly all the booths were moved to the dining room, where an excited hustle and bustle with can throwing, bowling, stacking boxes, handicrafts, painting and romping began.

Throughout the day guests lingered in the relaxed atmosphere, enjoying delicious food in a casual get-together, once again underlining the great time people can have with the DHPS school community.

