Sunchaser4 ‘runs’ on Namibian sun
31 January 2022 | Local News
Sunchaser4, a solar-powered vehicle, kicked off the last leg of its epic 2 153 km journey from Pretoria to Swakopmund, from Windhoek on Sunday morning.
The driver, Ryan van Greunen, in the midst of great interest from “greenies”, departed from the Christuskirche – probably the most famous Windhoek landmark – for this last leg
According to Dr Tiaan Oosthuizen from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), the team still hoped yesterday morning to also head to Henties Bay in a bid to cover 500 km in one day.
The Namibian leg of the route started at Ariamsvlei and included passage via Karasburg, Keetmanshoop, Mariental and Windhoek, where the team arrived on Saturday afternoon. They met at St. Paul's College to give learners at the school an opportunity to take a closer look at the vehicle.
“The project is about training students,” Oosthuizen said. “Projects from first-year to final-year students as well as postgraduate master's and one doctoral student were used for this solar car. The technology used is now being tested on the road. The students journeyed along; they also drive the car themselves. They are part of the team.”
Another aspiration is to make people aware of the technology and therefore school visits form part of the program, he added.
Sunchaser4 is a fourth generation solar vehicle. The time span for the development, safety tests, product procurement and construction of the vehicle was about two years.
Design
“The car itself has a one kilowatt solar panel on the roof. It has one seat. The chassis design looks almost like a catamaran, or boat,” he said. It is hollowed out in the middle to reduce wind resistance from the front. Furthermore, the vehicle is very light, weighing just under 200 kg. It is made entirely of carbon fibre.
“We can drive about 120 km per hour, but because the roads are a bit narrower and for safety, we stay below 100 km per hour. We are on the road completely legally, with all the permits and papers we need,” he said.
After the Sunchaser4, the team hopes to design and build the next version of the solar-powered vehicle with more seats, he said. “We would like a vehicle with doors on the side where you can get in, as opposed to this one where you have to get in from above.”
However, Oosthuizen is not convinced that solar-powered vehicles will soon be commercially available. “Such vehicles already exist in Europe and America, but they are very expensive,” he said adding that Africa and South Africa's infrastructure is not yet ready for these vehicles.