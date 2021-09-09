Sunset Jazz for CHICA

Pictured at the launch of the Sunset Jazz concert are (FLTR) Suann van Heerden (CAN), Natasha Ndjiharine and Treza Cooper from 99FM. Photo contributed

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a support programme within the association.

While childhood cancer is on the rise globally, earlier diagnosis and timely treatment of these cancers allow a greater survival rate. Blood cancers, brain and eye tumours remain the most prevalent forms of childhood cancers in Namibia.

To support Namibian families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, the CHICA programme under the CAN umbrella body, welcomes paediatric oncology patients in the CHICA Interim Home while receiving treatment in Windhoek.

CAN also supports the children’s cancer ward at Windhoek Central Hospital, in addition to helping childhood cancer patients financially, with transport and when the family is in need when the child patient passes on CAN also assists with funeral costs.

“Children deserve only the best. It is imperative that quality childhood cancer care and support remains non-negotiable in Namibia!” said Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN.

Funds generated by this event will sustain the CHICA programme.

The Sunset Jazz Show features Lize Ehlers, Glaucio Ngaca and Natasha Ndjiharine takes place on Saturday, 25 September 2021 at 18:00 with Hotel Thule as venue.

Only 60 tickets are available at N$250 per person and include a welcome drink and snacks. Tickets are on sale with the Cancer Association of Namibia at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West.

CAN appreciates the partnership of sponsors 99FM, Hotel Thule, CIC and the performers.

