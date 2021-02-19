Super athletics expected at Super League on Saturday

An unidentified long jump athlete in action during the 2018 annual Athletics Namibia National Track and Field Championships held at the Independence Stadium. Photo Nampa

Khomas Region Athletics host its Super League this weekend, with top athletes in the region testing their level of fitness ahead of the athletic season.

With Covid-19 regulations only allowing 100 people together outdoors and 50 indoors, Athletics Namibia called off all its planned activities for the month of February, since more than 100 people are required to gather at a time during their competitions.

Speaking to Nampa, Khomas Region Athletics secretary general Jade Nangula said the planned event, which will be used as a morale booster for athletes, has the blessings of its mother body. “We are hosting this event because we don’t want athletes to lose hope due to Covid. This platform is the right place for them to come test their fitness levels. We are thankful to Athletics Namibia for granting us this opportunity to host this event.

Nangula added that the Khomas Super League will host activities that sees athletes as young as 14 competing amongst each other. “There will be track and field events such as 100 metres (m), 150m, 200m as well as 400m. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, we are going to have two units where only athletes that are competing, will be allowed on the field with officials,” Nangula said.

The Khomas Super League takes place at the Independence Stadium in Olympia from 09:00 to 13:00 on Saturday.

