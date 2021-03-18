Super seven for Bank Windhoek
18 March 2021 | Banking
The bank received golden arrows in the banking subcategories for Agriculture, Business Banking, Personal Banking and Digital Banking Services; and diamond awards in the companies’ subcategories for institutions doing the most to enhance women's interests and for institutions doing the most to promote arts and culture.
“These awards are a testament and validation of the hard work, resilience, dedication, and trust from the Bank’s staff and customers, who endured a challenging economic environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” Pack said.