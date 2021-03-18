Super seven for Bank Windhoek

18 March 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, received seven PMR Awards on behalf of the bank earlier this week, saying she is delighted to accept the awards as the bank believes in celebrating every achievement.
The bank received golden arrows in the banking subcategories for Agriculture, Business Banking, Personal Banking and Digital Banking Services; and diamond awards in the companies’ subcategories for institutions doing the most to enhance women's interests and for institutions doing the most to promote arts and culture.
“These awards are a testament and validation of the hard work, resilience, dedication, and trust from the Bank’s staff and customers, who endured a challenging economic environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” Pack said.

