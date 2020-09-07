Supplementary registration on a roll

07 September 2020 | Politics

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said all systems are go for the supplementary registration of voters that started today and run until 15 September 2020.
In a media statement, Mujoro said the ECN has recruited 3 324 registration officials to provide for the training of election officials.
“Fourteen regional coordinators and 28 assistant coordinators were successfully trained and have already assumed duties in their respective regions, while 121 supervisors, 14 regional Information Technology Technicians and 554 team leaders were trained,” Mujoro said.
He added that sensitive registration materials for 121 constituencies and 57 local authority areas have been dispatched and are currently in safekeeping at police stations in various constituencies.
“A total of 4 078 registration points have been identified and secured across the country for supplementary registration of voters, spread over 14 regions, 121 constituencies and 57 local authority areas. There are 554 teams, of which 116 are semi-fixed and 438 are mobile teams.”
Mujoro further added that in terms of transport, the ECN required 1 219 vehicles for the registration of voters, of which 77 have been secured from the government, leaving a shortfall of 1 142 vehicles. However, to alleviate the shortage of vehicles, the ECN contracted private citizens with suitable vehicles to assist in the transportation of personal and registration material during the process.
The supplementary registration of voters is done in accordance with the Electoral Act No. 5 of 2014 before every election is conducted, to give a chance to people who turned 18 years old and those with lost or damaged voters cards. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Stakeholders to discuss 2020 election strategy

2 months ago - 15 June 2020 | Politics

Windhoek • [email protected] parties will sit down on Tuesday (16 June 2020) with Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials to discuss the way forward for...

Sharing bags of hope

3 months ago - 20 May 2020 | Politics

FNB, Bokomo Namibia and Co-Feed Namibia partnered on a food drive via the FNB Happiness Store to alleviate hunger and assist the most vulnerable during...

Out with the old, in with the new

4 months ago - 08 April 2020 | Politics

President Hage Geingob announced changes to the composition of the regional governors by showing eight the door and retaining six from the current crop.Those whose...

Concerned citizen meets with President

10 months ago - 01 November 2019 | Politics

Yolanda Nel After starting a petition addressed to President Hage Geingob asking him to ensure accountability before this year’s national elections following the blatant looting...

Sirkus kom eers volgende jaar

1 year - 13 May 2019 | Politics

Windhoek • Yolanda NelWeens die uitbreking van bek-en-klouseer en ’n logistieke kwessie om te verseker dat die diere ten alle tye veilig is, het die...

Bush in the business of saving lives

3 years ago - 13 April 2017 | Politics

Former US president George Bush and his wife Laura visited the capital last week, paying a courtesy call to pres. Hage Geingob while making quick...

Commitment promised at opening of Parliament

3 years ago - 16 February 2017 | Politics

Tuesday marked the opening the fifth session of the sixth parliament of Namibia, with Pres. Hage Geingob and both his two predecessors, as well as...

Struggle kids set their sight on Parliament Gardens

3 years ago - 26 January 2017 | Politics

A group of “struggle kids” camped in Zoo Park since Sunday, demanding to know why they have to undergo civic training if they are still...

Hage appeals to teachers, defends US trip

3 years ago - 09 September 2016 | Politics

In a last-ditch attempt, President Hage Geingob has pleaded with teachers not to vote in support of strike action following a pay dispute with government....

Latest News

Supplementary registration on a roll...

7th of September 12:31 | Politics

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said all systems are go for the supplementary registration of voters that started today and...

‘Kids should be in school’...

7th of September 12:21 | Education

The Children’s Advocate in the Office of the Ombudsman on Saturday expressed its support for the re-opening of schools for face-to-face teaching and learning.This follows...

Eiseb scoops Lifetime Achievement Award

7th of September 12:12 | Art and Entertainment

The 2020 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award on pianist Dennis Eiseb. This award is reserved for an artist who has...

Opportunities for encroacher bush

7 minutes ago | Environment

Windhoek • Erastus Ngaruka & Arnoldt //GasebBush encroachment can be defined as dominant increase in density of woody plant species on a piece of land....

International support for San

1 hour ago | Environment

The impact of Covid-19 on Namibia’s economy is considerable. However, the impact on many poor rural communities, in particular communal conservancies, could be even greater...

Beaten with AK-47 until unconscious...

2 hours ago | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] lawsuit brought by a civilian against the Namibian police and army centres around an alleged savage attack on a woman by a...

Win with your Covid art

2 days ago - 04 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

UNAM, IUM, NUST and the UNDP accelerator labs are calling upon Namibian creatives to participate in a competition to help stop the spread of Covid-19...

UNICEF heads buying Covid vaccines

2 days ago - 04 September 2020 | Health

UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply Covid-19 vaccines in what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever procurement and supply of...

Covid info hub launched

2 days ago - 04 September 2020 | Health

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) launched a Covid-19 information hub aimed at generating and displaying timely, accurate population and infrastructure data that supports government’s response...

Load More