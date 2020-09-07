Supplementary registration on a roll

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said all systems are go for the supplementary registration of voters that started today and run until 15 September 2020.

In a media statement, Mujoro said the ECN has recruited 3 324 registration officials to provide for the training of election officials.

“Fourteen regional coordinators and 28 assistant coordinators were successfully trained and have already assumed duties in their respective regions, while 121 supervisors, 14 regional Information Technology Technicians and 554 team leaders were trained,” Mujoro said.

He added that sensitive registration materials for 121 constituencies and 57 local authority areas have been dispatched and are currently in safekeeping at police stations in various constituencies.

“A total of 4 078 registration points have been identified and secured across the country for supplementary registration of voters, spread over 14 regions, 121 constituencies and 57 local authority areas. There are 554 teams, of which 116 are semi-fixed and 438 are mobile teams.”

Mujoro further added that in terms of transport, the ECN required 1 219 vehicles for the registration of voters, of which 77 have been secured from the government, leaving a shortfall of 1 142 vehicles. However, to alleviate the shortage of vehicles, the ECN contracted private citizens with suitable vehicles to assist in the transportation of personal and registration material during the process.

The supplementary registration of voters is done in accordance with the Electoral Act No. 5 of 2014 before every election is conducted, to give a chance to people who turned 18 years old and those with lost or damaged voters cards. – Nampa

