Support Earth Hour like this!

23 March 2021 | Life Style

In preparation for Earth Hour, commencing at 20:30 on Saturday (27 March 2021), all homeowners are encouraged to take a moment to consider the environmental impact their household is making.
Started by the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is meant to serve as a reminder for individuals to make a positive environmental impact. Each year, people around the world switch off their lights for one hour to show their symbolic support for a greener, more sustainable future. One of the easiest places to show one’s support for this cause is to make a difference within one’s own home.
According to Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, becoming a more sustainable household is not only the right thing to do, but it is also a good way to future-proof one of your largest financial investments.
“Demand for homes with sustainable features is growing. New developments are opting to use sustainable materials and install more eco-friendly features, such as rooftop gardens, grey water tanks, and solar panel energy. Over time, it is likely that these kinds of properties will become the norm rather than the exception. Homeowners who choose to install eco-friendly features now will be ensuring that their home remains appealing to buyers in the future,” he explains.

Other ways
Those without the capital to invest in eco-friendly upgrades can still minimise their environmental impact in other ways. For example, RE/MAX suggests that households can minimise the amount of waste they create by purchasing items that (a) have no packaging waste, and (b) can be reused or refilled when its contents have been depleted.
Instead of using cleaning protects with toxic chemicals, RE/MAX suggests that households use natural cleaning solutions such as white vinegar diluted in water. This solution is an eco-friendly alternative for a surface cleaner. Its natural acidity is strong enough to dissolve dirt and soap scum without emitting any harmful chemicals.
Another way to lower a household’s environmental impact is to compost kitchen and garden waste that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Items such as egg boxes, old newspapers, tea bags and coffee grounds, as well as eggshells and all vegetable scraps, can be used to create a great fertilizer mix. RE/MAX suggests that homeowners consult an expert at their local nursery to find out more about how to create an odour-free compost heap.
“The choices we make today will have a profound impact upon our future. While it might not always be easy to make these adjustments, becoming a more sustainable household is the right thing to do. Instead of just switching off our lights for Earth Hour, let’s use this as an opportunity to start living a more sustainable lifestyle every hour thereafter,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

How to select a good real estate agent

4 days ago - 19 March 2021 | Life Style

With so many real estate brands from which to choose, it can be difficult to know which real estate professional will provide the best support...

Attracting tenants in the current market

6 days ago - 16 March 2021 | Life Style

The local rental market is suffering, reflecting negative growth for the first time in over eight years according to the PayProp Rental Index annual review...

Marketing your home in the digital era

2 weeks ago - 04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Should you fix before you sell?

3 weeks ago - 25 February 2021 | Life Style

Those whose homes are in ill-repair face a complex decision when deciding whether to list as is or fix the property before it goes to...

Good news for first-time home buyers

3 weeks ago - 23 February 2021 | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Popular home décor trends for 2021

1 month - 18 February 2021 | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Tips for peaceful cohabitation

1 month - 15 February 2021 | Life Style

Covid restrictions have forced many of us to spend more time in our homes working, remote-learning, and co-existing with the rest of the family indoors...

Downsizing to relieve money woes

1 month - 04 February 2021 | Life Style

The decision to downsize is often not an easy one to make. However, those who have faced retrenchment or ongoing salary cuts due to lockdown...

Common myths around selling your home

1 month - 02 February 2021 | Life Style

A property sales transaction can be a complex process, especially for buyers and sellers who have never been through it before. These days there is...

Absence during viewings better and safer

1 month - 29 January 2021 | Life Style

The pandemic has changed the way in which the real estate industry operates. To minimize the risk of infection, sellers (especially those who are at...

Latest News

Last goodbyes for van Wyk

19 hours ago | Local News

Outjo • [email protected] the coffin of the 54-year-old Gerhard van Wyk was lowered into the ground at the gravesite in Outjo in Thursday, sobs of...

PAY receives mountain bikes

19 hours ago | Sports

FNB Namibia recently handed over a donation of five new mountain bikes to the Physically Active Youth (PAY) programme. This sponsorship will afford younger riders...

Budding coders realise their dream...

19 hours ago | Technology

DoBox in the capital, launched the CodeCave late last year, welcoming entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and small businesses to use its dedicated ICT space and think...

Immigration bans baby girls from...

1 day - 21 March 2021 | Justice

JANA-MARI SMITHA Namibian father of three has brought an urgent appeal to the WindhoekHigh Court after immigration authorities effectively declared his newborn twindaughters stateless and...

Cars for HTS practicals

3 days ago - 19 March 2021 | Education

The Technical High School (HTS) in the capital earlier this week received 13 vehicles to be used for practical teaching and assessment of motor mechanics.Of...

Celebrating independence in style

3 days ago - 19 March 2021 | Events

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated 340 cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) towards the country’s 31st Independence...

How to select a good...

4 days ago - 19 March 2021 | Life Style

With so many real estate brands from which to choose, it can be difficult to know which real estate professional will provide the best support...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 18 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Post-Independent Namibia fails domestic workers

4 days ago - 18 March 2021 | Labour

Windhoek • [email protected] workers remain some of the most exploited and underpaid workers in a post-independent Namibia who are seen as cheap and easily replaceable...

Load More