Support for 2021 census

Kosmas Egumbo, Group CEO, Old Mutual (left) with Alex Shimuafeni, Statistician-General & CEO, Namibia Statistics Agency (right). Photo contributed

Old Mutual handed over a sponsorship of N$120 000 to the Namibia Statistics Agency as a means to mobilise Better Data, Better Decisions and Better Lives.

At the handover, group CEO Kosmas Egumbo said Old Mutual’s contribution goes towards the national Population and Housing Census due to be carried out by the Namibia Statistics Agency in 2021.

“We constantly look for opportunities whose outcomes enable improving financial wellbeing and catalysing the financial resilience of society,” he said. “Covid-19 has exposed the lack of financial resilience at individual and corporate level, hence the need to have accurate information from household level to corporates upon which planning decisions can be made to support healthy macro-economic growth and ultimately help to address pervasive poverty and inequality.”

Furthermore, Egumbo said that Old Mutual’s social responsibility focuses on education, skills development, financial wellbeing and community development, which in turn are aligned to key pillars of our country’s national development plans

He said that the fourth population and housing census is one of the most important, yet complex, data collection exercises in Namibia. “The array of information it will collect (age, gender, marital status, mortality, education, literacy, orphanhood, disability and the quality and availability of housing facilities) are all vital data for evidence-based planning and decision-making in our businesses as well.”

