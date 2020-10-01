Support for 2021 census

01 October 2020 | Local News

Old Mutual handed over a sponsorship of N$120 000 to the Namibia Statistics Agency as a means to mobilise Better Data, Better Decisions and Better Lives.
At the handover, group CEO Kosmas Egumbo said Old Mutual’s contribution goes towards the national Population and Housing Census due to be carried out by the Namibia Statistics Agency in 2021.
“We constantly look for opportunities whose outcomes enable improving financial wellbeing and catalysing the financial resilience of society,” he said. “Covid-19 has exposed the lack of financial resilience at individual and corporate level, hence the need to have accurate information from household level to corporates upon which planning decisions can be made to support healthy macro-economic growth and ultimately help to address pervasive poverty and inequality.”
Furthermore, Egumbo said that Old Mutual’s social responsibility focuses on education, skills development, financial wellbeing and community development, which in turn are aligned to key pillars of our country’s national development plans
He said that the fourth population and housing census is one of the most important, yet complex, data collection exercises in Namibia. “The array of information it will collect (age, gender, marital status, mortality, education, literacy, orphanhood, disability and the quality and availability of housing facilities) are all vital data for evidence-based planning and decision-making in our businesses as well.”

Similar News

 

Access to information essential

3 days ago - 28 September 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) is commemorated today (28 September) under the theme “Access to Information - Saving lives,...

Oshetu residents say no to move

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2020 | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a...

Okahandja land grabbers must leave

1 month - 31 August 2020 | Local News

Okahandja • [email protected] Court Judge Collins Parker on Friday granted a court order to the Okahandja town council and minister of urban and rural development...

Lockdown measures divide Namibia

1 month - 24 August 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and alarming are adjectives deputy health minister Esther Utjiua Muinjangue used to characterise the current infection rate in Namibia, adding that the...

Fleet upgrade for city cops

1 month - 05 August 2020 | Local News

In the past 5 years, the Road Fund Administration (RFA) has allocated N$177.2 million to the City of Windhoek towards road maintenance and traffic law...

Another repatriation flight this month

1 month - 04 August 2020 | Local News

Another repatriation is being planned by the German embassy in Windhoek and Lufthansa, to fly German citizens in Namibia back home. At the moment, Lufthansa...

Internet access a ‘basic human right’ – CoW

2 months ago - 15 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to arguments heard this morning, internet access is a basic human right.This was stated during a public hearing by the Communications Regulatory...

Housing remains vastly inadequate

2 months ago - 13 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] it was projected that Namibia would be 66% urbanised by 2020, the powers that be failed to respond through appropriate strategies to...

Huis Maerua kort jou hulp

2 months ago - 10 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] 22 kinders in hulle sorg wat wissel van 2 jaar tot 20, het Huis Maerua jou hulp nodig om te verseker hierdie kinders...

Finances handicap 2018 CoW housing plans…

2 months ago - 10 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) housing initiative of two years ago is yet to materialise, with themunicipality laying the blame on financial constraints.This...

Latest News

Eiman takes reigns of DBN’s...

1st of October 16:00 | Banking

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) SME Finance department.This move follows the...

SAIF announces new leadership

1st of October 15:50 | Business

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same...

Protest against live animal shipping...

41 minutes ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] opposition continues to grow against a proposed business plan to import as many as 125 000 live farm animals into Namibia for...

Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

47 minutes ago | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has...

Some light for Havana residents

5 hours ago | Infrastructure

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned by the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday.He said this step...

Beuke to lead NTA for...

6 hours ago | People

Cor Beuke (pictured) has been delegated to serve as caretaker chief executive of the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), effective 1 October for a period of...

Position changes at Agribank

1 day - 30 September 2020 | Agriculture

Agribank has appointed its organisational development manager Muhindua Kaura as the new executive for Human Resources with effect from 1 October 2020. Kaura, who has...

PEPFAR assistance to Namibia continues

1 day - 30 September 2020 | Health

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will contribute U$89 million to Namibia in 2021 to fight...

Windhoek Gym launches online school...

1 day - 30 September 2020 | Education

Windhoek Gymnasium announced that as from January next year, they will offer a flexible yet structured online school for grade 4 to 12 learners across...

Load More