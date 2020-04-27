Support for BA stars

27 April 2020 | Sports

Black Africa (BA) Sports Club on Saturday assisted its netball and football players as well as some supporters with food parcels valued at around N$18 000 as part of helping those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the handover, BA’s interim chairperson Lakka Goagoseb said the money used to purchase the food parcels came from various individuals all over the country. “Every sector is currently affected by the pandemic and as athletes you are at the receiving end because you are currently unable to do what you do best – being on the sports field playing and generating an income,” he said.
Goagoseb added that with this pandemic, players have now found themselves between a rock and a hard place. However, as a call from President Hage Geingob to those in a position to help others as well as meet government halfway, BA reached out to its supporters as well as sympathisers who came on board with contributions.
Goagoseb said that with the parcels being limited, only elderly supporters received food parcels along with the netball and football players. “We want everything to get back to normal so sports can continue. That is why as a club we call on Namibians to adhere to the rules and regulations that are in place at the moment, namely for all of us to stay at home if you are not part of essential services as this will help in the fight against Covid-19.” – Nampa

