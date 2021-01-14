Support for BAS

14 January 2021 | Social Issues

The German Embassy in Windhoek continues to support Namibia in the areas of education and sport, especially now during Covid. Amongst others, the embassy has provided various aids for online teaching, including laptops. Disinfectants and thermometers were also part of the various donations. Beneficiaries so far have included Evangelical kindergartens in Windhoek and Swakopmund, the nine PASCH schools, the private school at Grootfontein and the University Centre for Studies in Namibia (TUCSIN). More recently, the deputy head of mission Ellen Gölz, handed over trampolines, disinfectants, blankets and thermometers to the Basketball Artist School (BAS) in Katutura. Photo contributed

Similar News

 

CAN reopens interim homes

6 days ago - 11 January 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) provides various services for those undergoing cancer treatment.Following a short break in December, the association announced that their Chica...

App helps detect veld fires

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FCI) joined hands with the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, in...

Christmas joy at Hope Village

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Social Issues

Former Miss Namibia and Miss Universe Michelle Mclean-Bailey, Miss Namibia 2019/2020 Nadja Breytenbach, and Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut, assisted by the Michelle McLean...

Journalists suffer under pandemic

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] global survey of more than 1 400 journalists in 125 countries raised red flags for the media in the Covid-19 era.The international...

Sioka accused of GBV victim blaming

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] minister Doreen Sioka’s repeated calls to lock up those who withdraw police complaints threatens to further muzzle abuse victims.As Namibia faces a...

UNFPA support for OEWONA

1 month - 30 November 2020 | Social Issues

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Namibia Country Office on Monday handed over 2 000 reusable facemasks valued at over N$75 000 to the Organisation...

Save a life – donate blood now!

1 month - 26 November 2020 | Social Issues

The Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) urges Namibians to donate blood urgently in a bid to improve critically low blood stock levels.According to Manager: Donor Recruitment...

For safer and more secure communities

2 months ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

Over the past 100 years of Old Mutual operating in Namibia, the company has formed an integral part of the communities in which it conducts...

A cool mil for Knockout Project

2 months ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

A total of N$1 183 340 was raised for the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project, this time against homelessness.Held under the theme “Together...

Rural residents receive food parcels

2 months ago - 27 October 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibia Red Cross in collaboration with the health ministry and with the assistance of NamibRE last week donated food parcels to 50 vulnerable households...

Latest News

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

2 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

2 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

2 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Covid stats in the spotlight

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and...

Another accolade for local bank

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Banking

For the second consecutive year, Bank Windhoek has been rank the Best Bank in the country by PSG Namibia’s 2020 Banking Review.The PSG Banking Review...

Support for BAS

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Social Issues

The German Embassy in Windhoek continues to support Namibia in the areas of education and sport, especially now during Covid. Amongst others, the embassy has...

Financial relief for SMEs

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) will launch business relief loans on 18 January, providing finance equivalent to between 3 and 6 months' working capital...

Minor amendments to Covid-19 regulations...

4 days ago - 13 January 2021 | Health

The measures announced on 23 December 2020 to control and prevent Covid-19 lapse at midnight tonight, with health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula saying earlier today...

Load More