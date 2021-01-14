Support for BAS

The German Embassy in Windhoek continues to support Namibia in the areas of education and sport, especially now during Covid. Amongst others, the embassy has provided various aids for online teaching, including laptops. Disinfectants and thermometers were also part of the various donations. Beneficiaries so far have included Evangelical kindergartens in Windhoek and Swakopmund, the nine PASCH schools, the private school at Grootfontein and the University Centre for Studies in Namibia (TUCSIN). More recently, the deputy head of mission Ellen Gölz, handed over trampolines, disinfectants, blankets and thermometers to the Basketball Artist School (BAS) in Katutura. Photo contributed

