Support for cancer patients in need
27 August 2020 | Health
In August alone, CAN has supported more than 120 newly diagnosed cancer patients, while aiding vulnerable patients to the tune of N$108 083 in pay-outs in the first 25 days of the month.
CAN’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme is expected to pay out a further N$100 000 by month-end, in addition to accommodation support for cancer patients at the House Acacia Interim Home.
“We have completed the additional August applications for assistance to lend a helping hand to severely affected cancer patients who are truly in need. When reviewing the patient files, it is shocking to see the immense havoc wreaked by Covid-19,” Hansen said.
This comes in a year when all mainstream fundraising for the organisation has been halted due to State of Emergency regulations.
Applications for assistance indicated that the biggest contributing factors when asking for assistance, are loss of income especially informal traders and self-employed, cancellation of medical aid or insurance, while several tourism-related patients experienced salary cuts or retrenchments.
Through CAN’s children’s cancer fund, assistance was extended for the funeral arrangements for three childhood cancer patients when the families could not afford to lay their children to rest.
CAN commends and thanks NAMBOB for their partnership of hope in this regard to afford a quality and respectful service to these families in need.
“If you have ever wondered ‘where does my money go?’ when donating to CAN, this month especially as Covid-19 is plundering the pockets, jobs and incomes, we feel the brunt of this disease affecting the fight on cancer even more!” Hansen said.
CAN thanks all donors, supporters and project partners who stand together to impact lives.
If you are in need of support, contact [email protected] or call 061 237 740 or 064 461 271 if you would like to make a contribution.