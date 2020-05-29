Support for cancer patients

29 May 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme paid out N$57 400 earlier this week in support of 82 newly diagnosed vulnerable cancer patients. Each received N$700 to assist in buying nutritional food to fight the disease.
In addition, ad-hoc financial support applications, renewal applications for financial support, transportation support applications, and accommodation and commodity support applications are in excess of N$100 000.
Every year CAN extends support of more than N$2.5 million to vulnerable cancer patients in need and who meet board-approved criteria to help in their cancer treatment and recovery journey.
“Our community clinics are also moving along very well, despite Covid-19 regulations hampering mass screenings. We are seeing an average 20-30 women from Tuesday to Thursday mornings for cervical- and breast cancer screenings,” CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen said.
The Cancer Association thanks the Namibian community, private and corporate stakeholders as well as donation and fundraising drive supporters, who underscore the work the association does.

Similar News

 

More shelter for the homeless

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 53 tents to the health ministry to support government’s initiative to provide shelter for homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak.The...

Support for S.P.E.S.

2 weeks ago - 11 May 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240 000 towards the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (S.P.E.S....

‘Stop applying for EIG’ - MoF

3 weeks ago - 06 May 2020 | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Food distribution reaches San

4 weeks ago - 30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post...

Gobabis businesses stepping up

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Society

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its...

Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses...

Gesoek: Namibë se beste wors

1 month - 21 April 2020 | Society

Dis weer daardie tyd van die jaar wanneer Shoprite en Checkers saam met die Namibiese Sjefsvereniging opsoek is na jou beste wors vir die jaarlikse...

Food parcels for the destitute

1 month - 14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley...

Donations for the most vulnerable

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Latest News

Councillors could be held liable...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] involved in approving the proposed scheme of signing a deal with Chinese firm Huawei Communications should know that they may be acting...

Katutura’s homeless learn from Baxu

23 hours ago | Environment

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) yesterday (28 May) brought the short film Baxu and the Giants to children and youth currently accommodated at the Katutura...

EES gets comfortable with his...

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Around nine years ago a fresh new shoe was added to the market – colourful and proud, representing Namibian colours and lifestyle. The designer? None...

PAY on the go

1 day - 29 May 2020 | Social Issues

Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been able to reach 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme...

Power to the people

1 day - 29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Security threat biggest 5G concern...

1 day - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications...

‘Smart City’ but lacking basic...

1 day - 28 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With talks that the City of Windhoek (CoW) is planning to introduce 5G technology to the capital, many residents are still not...

Wat is op jou bord...

2 days ago - 28 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek · [email protected] jy ‘n eg Namibiese eetplek besit wat binnekort ‘n spsiale aanbieding aan die publiek gaan bekendstel, soek Namibia Adventures jou kos op...

Bank assists with Covid test...

2 days ago - 27 May 2020 | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry...

Load More