Support for cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme paid out N$57 400 earlier this week in support of 82 newly diagnosed vulnerable cancer patients. Each received N$700 to assist in buying nutritional food to fight the disease.

In addition, ad-hoc financial support applications, renewal applications for financial support, transportation support applications, and accommodation and commodity support applications are in excess of N$100 000.

Every year CAN extends support of more than N$2.5 million to vulnerable cancer patients in need and who meet board-approved criteria to help in their cancer treatment and recovery journey.

“Our community clinics are also moving along very well, despite Covid-19 regulations hampering mass screenings. We are seeing an average 20-30 women from Tuesday to Thursday mornings for cervical- and breast cancer screenings,” CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen said.

The Cancer Association thanks the Namibian community, private and corporate stakeholders as well as donation and fundraising drive supporters, who underscore the work the association does.

