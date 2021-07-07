Support for cyclists

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip Chapman, CEO of RMB Namibia. “We are especially proud of the Physically Active Youth (PAY) initiative, which has been a wonderful collaboration between RMB Namibia and Cymot, leading to the successful formation of the four-man RMB Namibia Elite cycling team.” Cymot has professionally equipped these four cyclists with, amongst others, Scott bicycles and branded gear. The latest addition to the team is a custom built bicycle trailer, equipped to carry multiple bicycles to the big events countrywide. This was made possible by RMB Namibia, Cymot, Zebra Trailers and Hotel Thule. Pictured are Philip Chapman, Axel Theissen (Cymot), Carel Schoeman (Zebra Trailers), Ray Auala (RMB Namibia) and RMB elite team cyclists Melki Hamukoto and Tuhafeni Hamundjebo. Photo contributed



