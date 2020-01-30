Support for desalination

30 January 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek and our coastal towns are under pressure to meet increasing water supply demands at a time when resources are becoming ever more unreliable and prolonged exploitation of existing resources is not sustainable.
The German government supports Namibia in exploring opportunities for the desalination of seawater as a reliable and sustainable source of drinking water. In cooperation with the German KfW Development Bank, a feasibility study was commissioned to provide recommendations at long-term solutions for the water supply to the central coast and central area of Namibia, including Windhoek as well as en route users.
A concept workshop, that began yesterday and concludes today for the desalination feasibility study, marks the progress of the study to date and brings together all stakeholders to evaluate the preliminary findings as well as to guide the study to its successful conclusion.
According to a statement by the German embassy, a desalination feasibility study is being carried out, which includes a detailed analysis of the projected water demand in the coastal and central region and will develop a proposal for among other things, the proposed corresponding desalination option, water transfer system and power infrastructure required.
The outcome of the concept workshop will guide work for the remainder of the study and will conclude with a final workshop before the study is finalized. The final results of the feasibility study are expected before the end of this year.
German Ambassador Herbert Beck stressed the complexity and interdependence of questions assessed by the feasibility study. In his view, the study shall provide “a comprehensive decision-making tool for the Namibian government to make sound decisions for the future water supply of the coastal and central region.”
NamWater’s CEO Abraham Nehemia emphasised that water security challenges Namibia faces require a concerted effort to pull together all the available resources, be it financial, human or material.
Republikein reported today that the supply of desalinated water to both central coastal areas as well as Windhoek, will cost no less than N$10 billion.

