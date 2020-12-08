Support for fledgling entrepreneurs

08 December 2020 | Business

Thirty-twee fledgling and aspiring entrepreneurs received N$2.5 million worth of grant funding on Tuesday.
The funding comes from the recently launched Sustainable Development Goals Impact Facility (SDGIF), a multi-stakeholder financial and capacity building platform that bridges entrepreneurship, social innovation, and blended capital to create sustainable economic and social returns.
Fulfilling the promise of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires multi-sectoral approaches that bring together expertise from a range of perspectives. The SDGIF was created in partnership with the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia and is supported by the facilities finance partner Standard Bank Namibia and grant facility manager, the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF).
The SDGIF provides competitive catalytic funding to Micro-Small-Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with commercially viable businesses in targeted economic sectors. The grant funding is provided by the UNDP and it is intended to incentivize financial institutions to provide affordable long-term loans so that funding becomes more easily available to enterprises. The SDGIF is coupled with business development support services offered by Empretec Namibia under the MIT

Calls for proposals
The announcement follows the first of three calls for proposals which will be issued during the first phase of the SDGIF. The current window focuses on companies in agriculture, nutraceuticals and artisans. Window 2 (manufacturing and sustainable tourism) and 3 (renewable energy and IT) will be launched in March and July respectively.
The facility is managed by the EIF.
“MSMEs have a significant role to play in the attainment of the SDGs, especially in the areas of ending poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting the planet,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Armstrong Alexis while handing over the grants. “This ability has been seriously weakened due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 on businesses and workers in the formal and informal sectors. Through the SDGIF, we would like to encourage multi-sectoral partnerships to seriously integrate measures that will support the revivability of MSMEs.
From Standard Bank Namibia’s side, manager of enterprise banking Felicia Jooste said that the bank is a firm believer in growing Namibia. “You symbolise a Namibia as it can be. With these funds you will go on to build sustainable businesses and create jobs. This facility allows Standard Bank to venture into an area it normally cannot operate in, giving uncollateralised loans to MSMEs. SDGIF therefore helps us to play our part in building sustainable Namibian champions.”
According to EIF Head of Communication and Corporate Services, Lot Ndamanomhata, the “EIF is committed to SDG financing through a variety of options. There are lots of reasons to be optimistic the deepening of public-private collaboration, as well as the international community's efforts to put money to work for sustainable societies.”

Similar News

 

Mentorship programme celebrates successes

1 week ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently acknowledged 31 mentors and mentees who completed this year’s intake while introducing 48 participants as candidates for 2021.According to Bank...

Pitching for Recovery

1 week ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Pitch for Business Recovery Scheme which lends support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the ministries...

Centenary for Old Mutual in Namibia

1 week ago - 30 November 2020 | Business

Old Mutual commemorated a full centenary of doing business in the Land of the Brave in November.The celebration was hosted as a virtual event on...

Plaaslik, op jou vingerpunte

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] The Local is alles presies net dit – plaaslik. En as jy ’n ondersteuner is van plaaslike produkte engoedere, gaan hierdie aanlynwinkel...

Academy for women entrepreneurs launched

2 weeks ago - 20 November 2020 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson officially launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Namibia on Thursday.The program was established in 2019 and provides women...

Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around the globe

3 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Business

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics industry (NANCi), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Promotion of Business Advisory and...

Keeping busy hands clean

3 weeks ago - 12 November 2020 | Business

BEE Energy Efficient took hands with Namibian Tourism Expo (NTE) last week, having sponsored hand sanitiser stations at the event and being sourced to supply...

The robot-powered microbrewery of the future

4 weeks ago - 10 November 2020 | Business

The DIY approach of the microbrewery industry can be complemented by the use of robotics, says Yaskawa Southern Africa’s System Solutions Engineer, Riccardo Ferrari.“We’ve seen...

Queen of entrepreneurship shares her know how

1 month - 04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs...

Bigger, better and always cheaper

1 month - 02 November 2020 | Business

Metro Windhoek invited customers to their new store opening at their premises in the Northern Industrial Area on Thursday, 29 October. The previous store was...

Latest News

App helps detect veld fires

1 hour ago | Social Issues

The Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FCI) joined hands with the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, in...

Cyber security in the spotlight

2 hours ago | Technology

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition was held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), under the theme “Cyber Security Automated: Rethinking...

Namibian project first for Africa

2 hours ago | Local News

Man’s best friend has always played a significant role in humanity’s wellbeing.This time, a fascinating angle arose when the University of Namibia (UNAM) School of...

Road safety campaign begins

4 hours ago | Accidents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season...

Unearthing social responsibility in Namibia’s...

4 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaThe importance of the mining sector in Namibia and its contribution to our country’s economy can never be underestimated.The sector is an...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

4 hours ago | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Safety tips for the festive...

4 hours ago | Police

Statistics show that during holidays such as the coming festive season, there is a high or significant increase in property crimes. Criminals take advantage to...

It’s a family affair

22 hours ago | Sports

Flip de Bruyn and his family will this year attempt to complete the 373km bicycle race from Windhoek across the Khomas Hochland and the Namib...

What lies ahead for the...

22 hours ago | Economics

As we near the end of an unprecedented year, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, looks ahead and predicts yet...

Load More