Support for frontline staff

Executive director at the OPM, I-Ben Nashandi pictured with Old Mutual’s Ndangi Katoma. Photo contributed

Old Mutual Namibia donated N$1.3 million to government to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The amount donated is the final leg of the committed total N$5 million donated by Old Mutual this year.

At the handover held at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), marketing, communication and customer strategy executive at Old Mutual, Ndangi Katoma, said the money is being contributed to the National Disaster Fund to be used as payment of allowances to temporarily recruited medical professionals by the government to assist on the frontline against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of the critical work being done by all health essential service workers across the country as they continue to serve, care and protect our nation during this challenging time,” Katoma said.

He said that apart from the amount donated, Old Mutual had already spent N$1.5 million on the food supply roll-out to provide to 3 017 vulnerable people countrywide while N$2.7 million was used in testing kits and other equipment, including laptops and tablets that were donated to the health ministry.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the prime minister, executive director at the OPM, I-Ben Nashandi thanked Old Mutual, saying that the company was one of the first institutions that responded when government called on Namibian corporates and individuals to provide assistance in fighting the pandemic. – Nampa

