Support for Khomasdal aquaponics project

The German embassy in Windhoek donated N$485 000 to the Francis Free Life Charity Organisation for the joint “Garden Eden” project. The funds come from the embassy's microproject fund and will be used to set up an urban aquaponic garden in Khomasdal. This should enable the community to benefit from harvested products. To ensure a greater variety of vegetables, a greenhouse will be built in which the aquaponics system will be housed along with raised beds. At the same time, families and individuals without access to land will be given the opportunity to participate in the project and generate income for self-sufficiency. Photos German Embassy

