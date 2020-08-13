Support for Pionierspark prizegiving

FNB Windhoek Central Cluster through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$10 000 towards the Pionierspark Primary School prizegiving ceremony. According to Wilhelm Genis, Chairperson of the Pionierspark Community Trust, thanks to the generous donation from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, the school can hand over prizes to learners who performed exceptionally well during the current and challenging year. Pictured FLTR are principal Ryno Brand, FNB’s Brain Kandanga, and Wilhelm Genis. Photo contributed

