Support for road safety

NBL Managing Director Marco Wenk (left) pictured with NAMPOL Major General J. S. Shikongo, Deputy Inspector-General for Operations. Photo contributed

With road accidents and fatalities on Namibian roads peaking during the festive season, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and member of the Namibia Road Safety Forum (NRSF) has re-affirmed its commitment to the national road safety campaign for the 2021 December holidays.

NBL, through its ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign, which is aimed at promoting safer and accident-free roads in Namibia, sponsored the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) with 500 cases of its water brand, AquaSplash. Valued at N$82 500, this donation will support the efforts of frontline officers who will be stationed at roadblocks during the festive season.

NBL further sponsored breathalyser equipment disposables worth N$53 700 as a token of support for the work done by the Namibian Police to keep our roads safe.

“As the global Covid-19 pandemic has and still greatly impacts our country, we have already seen an alarming number of fatal road accidents this year,” said NBL Managing Director Marco Wenk. “Road safety is the responsibility of each one of us and all Namibians must join forces to tackle this enormous challenge we face daily as a nation for our society to move towards a safer future.”

The NBL sponsorship will be effectively spread in usage at roadblocks in six regions: Hardap, Khomas, Erongo, Oshikoto, Oshana and Otjozondjupa.

According to NAMPOL Major General J. S. Shikongo, Deputy Inspector-General for Operations: “The festive season is characterised by an increased number of road users travelling to various destinations. The increased vehicle population on our national roads and the behaviours of road users demands higher levels of vigilance and preparedness. We truly appreciate NBL’s continued unwavering support for the work of law enforcement, particularly during this time of festivities where the police need a helping hand to ensure traffic laws are enforced.”



