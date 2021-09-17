Support for senior golfers

Nedbank Namibia has undertaken to sponsor the Senior Golfers Society of Namibia with N$20 000 towards the National Golf Championship – Central Round, which takes place in Windhoek on 20 and 21 September.

According to the society’s treasurer, Gert Goosen, the turnout for this leg of the competition is satisfactory, considering the current climate Namibia finds itself in. “We have 40 registered senior golfers for this competition, which is a good number considering the impact Covid-19 has had on the events arena.”

Nedbank Namibia’s marketing, brand and sponsorship manager, Helene Meintjes, said that the bank’s involvement in the golf community will continue growing as there is a need to showcase the importance of the sport. “As money experts who do good, we chose to sponsor this event as there is a mutual passion in the sport,” she said.

The Senior Golfers Society of Namibia was established by 11 members on 29 December 1988, with their inaugural meeting at the Rossmund Golf Club to approve the constitution. Today the central branch of the society has 75 playing members, all in the age bracket 55 to 90+ years.

