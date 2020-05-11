Support for S.P.E.S.

A teacher in class before the schools were closed. The teachers are not receiving any income at the moment. Photo contributed Relief packages ready for distribution. The packages include food parcels, activity books and stationary to keep the level of early childhood development and education going. Photo contributed

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240 000 towards the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (S.P.E.S. Charity) relief fund, strengthening capacity and supporting vulnerable communities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact of the illness has put even more pressure on pre-schools that S.P.E.S. supports, as resources that children and teachers in the community receive are now scarce.

The contribution is specifically aimed at supporting teachers with a small grant for four months. This has an enormous impact on the lives of teachers and their families, as they do not receive any income during the period that the schools may not reopen.

Entrepo’s contribution was used to acquire and distribute food parcels to every child, teacher and their immediate family. This package also included activity books and stationary to keep the level of early childhood development and education going during this time.

S.P.E.S spokesperson, Esmé Coetzee, said that the Capricorn Group has been a partner of S.P.E.S. for some time and “we are grateful for their support”.

“Capricorn has always believed that we are stronger as one in all circumstances. We will continue to do our best to help people who have nothing with necessities to enable them to survive and prevent the contraction of the virus,” said group CEO Thinus Prinsloo.

S.P.E.S. has been involved in the community for over 14 years and supports 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700 children and 80 teachers. These children grow up in circumstances shadowed by multidimensional poverty, hopelessness, abuse and neglect.



