Support for S.P.E.S.

11 May 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240 000 towards the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (S.P.E.S. Charity) relief fund, strengthening capacity and supporting vulnerable communities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The impact of the illness has put even more pressure on pre-schools that S.P.E.S. supports, as resources that children and teachers in the community receive are now scarce.
The contribution is specifically aimed at supporting teachers with a small grant for four months. This has an enormous impact on the lives of teachers and their families, as they do not receive any income during the period that the schools may not reopen.
Entrepo’s contribution was used to acquire and distribute food parcels to every child, teacher and their immediate family. This package also included activity books and stationary to keep the level of early childhood development and education going during this time.
S.P.E.S spokesperson, Esmé Coetzee, said that the Capricorn Group has been a partner of S.P.E.S. for some time and “we are grateful for their support”.
“Capricorn has always believed that we are stronger as one in all circumstances. We will continue to do our best to help people who have nothing with necessities to enable them to survive and prevent the contraction of the virus,” said group CEO Thinus Prinsloo.
S.P.E.S. has been involved in the community for over 14 years and supports 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700 children and 80 teachers. These children grow up in circumstances shadowed by multidimensional poverty, hopelessness, abuse and neglect.

Similar News

 

‘Stop applying for EIG’ - MoF

6 days ago - 06 May 2020 | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Food distribution reaches San

1 week ago - 30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post...

Gobabis businesses stepping up

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Society

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its...

Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2020 | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses...

Gesoek: Namibë se beste wors

2 weeks ago - 21 April 2020 | Society

Dis weer daardie tyd van die jaar wanneer Shoprite en Checkers saam met die Namibiese Sjefsvereniging opsoek is na jou beste wors vir die jaarlikse...

Food parcels for the destitute

4 weeks ago - 14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley...

Donations for the most vulnerable

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

NAMBTS needs you now!

1 month - 27 March 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) has had to ration and reduce blood supplied to banks and hospitals across the country.This is due to...

Goethe, NSS closed for now

1 month - 19 March 2020 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days,...

Latest News

The bees are back in...

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Most of us look forward to finishing high school or university and are eager to start looking for that perfect job. But...

Labour abuses spike amidst battered...

2 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] state of emergency lockdown has led to a spike in labour abuse complaints and experts warn the pandemic has given rise to...

E-learning a challenge in Omaheke

2 hours ago | Education

Omaheke education director, Pecka Semba, has said the region has not been very successful with the e-learning mode in some of its schools due to...

Thanks to ATCO

20 hours ago | Crime

After recovering some of their stolen livestock, victims of stock theft in the Omaheke region’s Epukiro constituency complimented the Anti-Stock Theft Community Organisation (ATCO) for...

Food parcels for children with...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) reached out to the Side by Side EarlyIntervention Centre in a bid to offer assistance during...

Support for S.P.E.S.

22 hours ago | Society

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240 000 towards the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (S.P.E.S....

Beauty queens retain titles –...

23 hours ago | Events

Given current circumstances, the organisers of the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia have decided that this year’s pageants will not go ahead, adding that...

Sam Khubis elektronies herdenk

23 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] Die feit dat groepe van meer as tien mense nie saam mag vergader nie, het Rehobothers nie gekeer om steeds Sam Khubis...

Song Night nou kuberkonsert

1 day - 11 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Die RMB Song Night streef lank reeds daarna om die “Namibiese klank” te vier en verder te kweek.Vanjaar het hulle beloof om op die mentorskap...

Load More