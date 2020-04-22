Support for vulnerable communities

NamPower donated water tanks, toilets and sanitisers valued at N$2.5 million to informal settlements countrywide in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. Handing over the items, managing director Simson Haulofu, said the 28 water tanks, 154 toilets and 40 (5 litre) sanitisers have been dispatched to the informal settlements of Vyf Rand, Oshetu Number 2 & 3, Saamstaan and Vergenoeg in Okahandja, towns in the Erongo region, as well as informal settlements in Windhoek. Pictured here with Haulofu (left) are the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni and Windhoek deputy mayor Ian Subasubani. Photo Nampa

