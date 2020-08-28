Support for young cancer patient

28 August 2020 | People

The Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) group has donated N$50 000 towards the treatment of young cancer sufferer, Dantel Swart.
These funds were generated at last year's Battle of the Brands for Cancer Off-Road event at the Tony Rust race track that saw no less than 58 entries. Sponsors also dug deep into their pockets to support the worthy cause.
LRON is deeply grateful to all participants, sponsors and donors for their support, as now – although with delays due to the current pandemic – they were finally able to hand over the donation.
Seven-year old Dantel is a miracle to begin with. She was born ultra-premature at 24 weeks and only weighing 850g. Against all odds, she grew up into a beautiful energetic little girl. Even when she is sad and does not feel well, she will have the biggest smile on her face to go along with playful giggles while always being ready to hand out kisses, hugs and I love you's.
On 18 July 2019, the world came crashing down for Dantel's family and friends when she was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma – a rare cancerous tumour that grows in the bone or the soft tissue around bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves, and usually affects people between the age of ten and twenty.
The cancer has a high rate of being cured once localised; however, it is also very aggressive and can spread to other bones, lungs, heart and kidneys. In Dantel's case, the cancer formed on her left lung with a diameter of 7cm, pressing against her rib and heart.
After bone scans, sonars, MRI's, CT scans, bone marrow extraction and port insertions, Dantel finally started her first cycle of chemo in the middle of last year. The removal of the tumour and part of her 8th rib followed in November whereafter aggressive radiation for two months followed.
Dantel's treatment continued at the Unitas hospital in Pretoria where she receives chemo every 2nd week if her body allows it. Although the chemo affects all soft tissue in her body, she has lost a lot of weight, has no appetite and is in severe pain on a daily basis. She is nauseous, lost her hair, her eyesight has weakened, and she is on heart medication. This aggressive treatment, which is almost coming to an end, is her only chance at survival.
She will still have to undergo two years of maintenance treatment.
Dantel's mother, Lehandri said, “We often take for granted the smallest of things and people that deserve our gratitude. We can never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them, just as Land Rover Owners Namibia did for our family. Thank you!"
LRON and its members and all the participants, sponsors of the Battle of the Brands for Cancer event wish Dantel and her family continued strength and a full recovery.

Similar News

 

US bring hulde aan Mudge, Van Zyl

2 days ago - 27 August 2020 | People

Die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) in Suid-Afrika is diep bedroef oor die afsterwe van twee vooraanstaande Namibiese US-alumni, dr Japie van Zyl, een van die wêreld...

Hard work and perseverance pay off

3 days ago - 25 August 2020 | People

Juanita Frans is the newly elected staff representative to the NUST Council, having garnered the majority votes in a two-day poll held amongst the campus...

GIPF celebrates female trailblazer

5 days ago - 24 August 2020 | People

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that one of their own is now a Certified Internal Auditor – a globally recognised designation by the...

NUST’s Masake joins ICC investigators

2 weeks ago - 10 August 2020 | People

Dr Pilisano Masake, a lecturer and Deputy Head of Department: Social Sciences, in the Faculty of Human Sciences at the Namibia University of Science and...

Staff changes at Nampol

1 month - 15 July 2020 | People

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force announced a number of changes of position in the force.• Deputy Commissioner Moritz Norres !Naruseb has been...

Poor countries fail to support learners at risk –...

2 months ago - 12 June 2020 | People

Fewer than 10% of countries have laws that help ensure full inclusion in education, according toUnesco’s 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report: Inclusion and education –...

Father, daughter moments on paper

4 months ago - 01 April 2020 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] simple these words seem, yet how deep they are! How easy it is to type something on a piece of paper for...

A lifetime for Delta

6 months ago - 21 February 2020 | People

Windhoek’s Delta Primary School (DSW) is 50 years old today. To see what happens behind the scenes at, Evelyn Rosar of the Allgemeine Zeitung accompanied...

Japie hardloop vir bejaardes

6 months ago - 17 February 2020 | People

Yolanda Nel - Fiksheidsinstrukteur Japie Greyvenstein is besig om geld vir die bejaardes van Senior Park in te samel en maak só deur aan die...

‘Nou begin die lewe eers!’

6 months ago - 11 February 2020 | People

Evelyn Rosar - Dis 08:30 en koffie en tee word by die Oude Rust-oord in Windhoek bedien. Oupa Harry gaan sit saam met die ander...

Latest News

Decongestion plan for WHK in...

1 day - 28 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Khomas regional council and the City of Windhoek (CoW) are formulating a decongestion plan to combat the further spread of Covid-19. The plan includes...

When the going gets tough…

1 day - 27 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sidney HansteinTeam Namibia member Outsourcing Solutions, a locally owned company that specialises in tailoring world-class human resource services to the needs of Namibian...

More testing centres for Khomas...

1 day - 27 August 2020 | Health

In a bid to test more people suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and to make contact tracing easier, more testing centres have been identified in...

Support for cancer patients in...

1 day - 27 August 2020 | Health

“The effects of Covid-19 are now more tangible than could ever have been anticipated. Namibians are struggling financially and cancer patients are even more severely...

Don’t dump oil in City...

1 day - 27 August 2020 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that it has noticed an increase in the unsafe disposal of used motor oil, mainly due to increased backyard...

Be the CEO of your...

1 day - 27 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ester KaliAs we draw to an end of women’s month, allow us to reflect the importance of women when it comes to her...

Moving? Do so safely

2 days ago - 27 August 2020 | Life Style

Moving homes can be a physically draining task. Deciding to make use of a professional moving service can eliminate a lot of the hassle and...

Fluit, fluit – Namibiese dolfyne...

2 days ago - 27 August 2020 | Environment

'n Internasionale span wetenskaplikes het daarin geslaag om met behulp van die eiesoortige fluitgeluide van bottelneusdolfyne, die grootte van hul bevolking te bepaal én hul...

US bring hulde aan Mudge,...

2 days ago - 27 August 2020 | People

Die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) in Suid-Afrika is diep bedroef oor die afsterwe van twee vooraanstaande Namibiese US-alumni, dr Japie van Zyl, een van die wêreld...

Load More