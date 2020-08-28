Support for young cancer patient

Dantel Swart is undergoing chemotherapy at the moment. Photo contributed

The Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) group has donated N$50 000 towards the treatment of young cancer sufferer, Dantel Swart.

These funds were generated at last year's Battle of the Brands for Cancer Off-Road event at the Tony Rust race track that saw no less than 58 entries. Sponsors also dug deep into their pockets to support the worthy cause.

LRON is deeply grateful to all participants, sponsors and donors for their support, as now – although with delays due to the current pandemic – they were finally able to hand over the donation.

Seven-year old Dantel is a miracle to begin with. She was born ultra-premature at 24 weeks and only weighing 850g. Against all odds, she grew up into a beautiful energetic little girl. Even when she is sad and does not feel well, she will have the biggest smile on her face to go along with playful giggles while always being ready to hand out kisses, hugs and I love you's.

On 18 July 2019, the world came crashing down for Dantel's family and friends when she was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma – a rare cancerous tumour that grows in the bone or the soft tissue around bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves, and usually affects people between the age of ten and twenty.

The cancer has a high rate of being cured once localised; however, it is also very aggressive and can spread to other bones, lungs, heart and kidneys. In Dantel's case, the cancer formed on her left lung with a diameter of 7cm, pressing against her rib and heart.

After bone scans, sonars, MRI's, CT scans, bone marrow extraction and port insertions, Dantel finally started her first cycle of chemo in the middle of last year. The removal of the tumour and part of her 8th rib followed in November whereafter aggressive radiation for two months followed.

Dantel's treatment continued at the Unitas hospital in Pretoria where she receives chemo every 2nd week if her body allows it. Although the chemo affects all soft tissue in her body, she has lost a lot of weight, has no appetite and is in severe pain on a daily basis. She is nauseous, lost her hair, her eyesight has weakened, and she is on heart medication. This aggressive treatment, which is almost coming to an end, is her only chance at survival.

She will still have to undergo two years of maintenance treatment.

Dantel's mother, Lehandri said, “We often take for granted the smallest of things and people that deserve our gratitude. We can never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them, just as Land Rover Owners Namibia did for our family. Thank you!"

LRON and its members and all the participants, sponsors of the Battle of the Brands for Cancer event wish Dantel and her family continued strength and a full recovery.

