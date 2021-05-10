Support our Paralympians

Photo Nampa

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) secretary general Michael Hamukwaya said.

The NPC was allocated four slots for the Paralympic Games by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) last week – three for track and field, while one slot is for swimming.

Hamukwaya, who is also a coach, said that putting athletes into camp earlier will help them train better. “If we want to win medals as a country at the Paralympic Games, athletes must be in camp earlier so we can create unity among them as well as control their training and diet. I am confident athletes will do better if they are happy and well prepared physically as well as mentally.”

He added that the NPC plans to take the athletes to Miyako in Japan, but that this can only happen if funds are availed to them. NPC wants to use its partnership with the city of Miyako to take the team there on 31 July 2021 to prepare ahead of the games as well as to acclimatise to the environment.



More money needed

Hamukwaya said NamPower has been supporting disability sport throughout, but the time has now come for government and the Namibia Sports Commission to come on board and support the team ahead of the Paralympic Games.

Hamukwaya said during the qualification process the NPC catered for athletes’ needs in the country because of their NamPower sponsorship.

“We have coaches training these athletes and they have full time jobs. We cannot take them away from their jobs without compensating or helping with a small fee for their time. If we really need these athletes to be on top of their game their coaches must be with them while in camp, but who would want to risk their job for something that is voluntary?” he said.

He said the time is now for Team Namibia to start working hard, but support from corporate Namibia and individuals who can emotionally support athletes is needed as they prepare to represent Namibia at the Paralympic Games.

The Games are scheduled to start on 24 August. – Nampa



