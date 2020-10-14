Supporting all that is ‘local’

14 October 2020 | Business

The Buy Local Grow Namibia campaign which was officially set in motion on 1 October 2020, continues to gain momentum.
The campaign which is set to run for the rest of this month, aims to encourage the consumption of Namibian products and services.
It is a joint effort between the United Nations Namibia, Team Namibia, the Namibia Trade Forum, The Namibian Newspaper and Weathermen & Co.
Speaking at the launch, minister of industrialisation and trade, Lucia Iipumbu, in her keynote address elaborated on the part local businesses play in underpinning the nation’s economy, explaining the need to promote this timely, home-grown initiative.
“The [Buy Local Grow Namibia] campaign will highlight the vital role of local businesses in our nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Iipumbu said.
She appealed to every Namibian to support the campaign and help stimulate the economy.
It is precisely this collective call to action that the creative agency behind the campaign artwork, Weathermen & Co., sought to communicate.
According to a senior art director at Weathermen & Co. Vanessa Mengerssen, after receiving the brief, the agency went about creating imagery for the campaign that would elicit a feeling of togetherness. “Following the example set by the organising partners who joined forces to launch this movement, we wanted to inspire a shared purpose among Namibians. Being a Team Namibia member ourselves under our holding company, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, we wanted to contribute to what we believe will be an impactful movement and did so by creating the campaign artwork at no cost.”
According to Mengerssen, the look and feel of the campaign celebrates the Namibian identity and illustrates the collective power Namibians have in owning that identity. Therefore the design components are aligned to the main objective of the campaign, namely encouraging growth at home through increased consumption of local goods and services.
“Using stylistic elements from the Namibian flag and the Team Namibia logo, we created the location tag as the central feature of the design, because our location – our home – is at the heart of the campaign.”
The hands around the location tag depict two key messages. “Firstly, it is in our hands to nurture and uplift our economy and country as a whole; and secondly, the only way we will realise that progress, is by taking hands and working together. Then there was colouring it all in – naturally with our Namibian colours,” she explained.
The acting managing director of Weathermen & Co. Patricia Hoeksema who represented Team Namibia as a board member at the campaign launch, expressed her admiration for the collaboration between the organisers and emphasised the need for the nation to come together in support of the campaign.
“We all need to own and champion our local products and services. It’s only in our numbers that we will truly mobilise this movement and make a significant, far-reaching impact. I encourage everyone to make their dollar count for their fellow Namibian by spending that dollar locally,” Hoeksema said.

Similar News

 

Market hours extended in capital

17 hours ago | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes...

#GrowYourBusiness talks launched

1 week ago - 06 October 2020 | Business

Standard Bank Namibia and the Namibia Economist launched series of online #GrowYourBusiness talks to inspire business owners and provide them with guidance, monitoring and management...

SAIF announces new leadership

1 week ago - 01 October 2020 | Business

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same...

Omboga powdered spinach soup hits the market

2 weeks ago - 29 September 2020 | Business

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) celebrated the culmination of its support to 2018 Innovation Award winner, VNA Foods, at the launch of the fledgling...

DBN Innovation Award winner makes strides

2 weeks ago - 24 September 2020 | Business

Winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019 Innovation Award, Pulsar Electronics, is making strides with a DBN enterprise development and support package that...

Drive local, support local

2 weeks ago - 24 September 2020 | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further...

Just the best for baby

2 weeks ago - 24 September 2020 | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

For all your POS solutions

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2020 | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Lighting up your life

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2020 | Business

When you walk into the Luminaires Direct showroom in Prosperita or at their branch in the Southern Industrial Area, you will be truly amazed at...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

3 weeks ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Latest News

NTE moves 10° south

7 hours ago | Events

For the last time, the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) will only focus on promoting tourism in Namibia – from here on ten Southern African –...

Market hours extended in capital

17 hours ago | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes...

Accident victims' house modification programme...

17 hours ago | Infrastructure

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund may not be able to reach its 2020 target for modifying the houses of seriously injured accident victims as...

Voices from the past

19 hours ago | Social Issues

An extensive archive containing the voices of around 200 Namibians recorded in 1953 and 1954 has just been made more accessible with the launch of...

Cleaner cooking at Omaheke feeding...

19 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia handed over 260 aprons to community members who on a rotational basis volunteer to prepare and serve meals to learners in the Omaheke...

We’ll be counting game

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Environment

With the support of the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT), the Nyae Nyae Conservancy undertook its annual game count in September.This involved wildlife...

Gobabis – NAMBTS needs your...

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) is in Gobabis on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.Unfortunately, blood collections have...

SWAFT/Koevoet members repatriated

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Government

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years,...

Desert Dash on a roll

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Sports

The 2020 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash was officially launched this afternoon in Windhoek. Known as the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the...

Load More