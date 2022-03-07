Supreme Court struggle continues

07 March 2022 | Justice

Supreme Court chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts today ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to take a fresh look at an application brought by Guillermo Delgado - the Mexican born father of three, married to Namibian Phillip Lühl - whose previous application to extend a certificate to stay in Namibia was denied.
Delgado has lived and worked in Namibia since 2010.
In 2014, the couple got married in South Africa. Since then they have faced an uphill battle and a “hostile” attitude by Home Affairs in their struggle to be granted domicile by the ministry.
Domicile is automatically granted to foreigners living in Namibia with Namibian spouses.
Delgado, an architect, works with government on urban development strategies to tackle informal settlements.
The couple today said although their Supreme Court appeal partially succeeded, it feels as if they are back to square one. The court also ordered government to pay all costs of the appeal.

