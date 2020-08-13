Survival kit for young entrepreneurs

Pictured here are pitch winners Elivi Shinedima of Ndjuluwa97 Academy (right) and runner up Andreas Elifas of Jumper Namibia. Photo contributed

Elivi Shinedima of the Ndjuluwa97 Academy and Andreas Elifas from Jumper Namibia won N$30 000 and N$20 000 respectively towards the growth of their businesses, in a pitching competition for young entrepreneurs.

The competition was part of a ‘survival toolkit’ presented by the Embassy of Ireland to Namibia and the One Economy Foundation (ONE) to address the most pressing challenges that youth entrepreneurs face and to brainstorm pragmatic and actionable ways to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on their businesses.

The forum specifically focused on mental health and innovation.

The impact of Covid-19 on businesses, industry and the economy is receiving more and more attention and focus in Namibia. However, an equally important impact which is mostly overlooked, namely the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of youth entrepreneurs.

In response, ONE with the support of the Embassy of Ireland undertook to convene events to explore the impact of Covid-19 on young entrepreneurs and to provide a space for peer-to-peer learning.

The first part of the survival toolkit was held on 25 July and focused on mental health, while the second part, which focused on innovation, took place on 8 August 2020.



Sharing experiences

As part of the toolkit, Strategic Investments Analyst at Development Bank of Namibia, Mahevo Kadhepa, spoke about the numerous youth-specific funding opportunities offered by DBN; chief executive of the Namibia Trade Forum Stacey Pinto, provided insight on how the youth can access trade opportunities existing in Namibia and beyond; and Project Manager at Start-up Namibia Anna Vambe, shared the work of the organisation while highlighting the opportunities available for entrepreneurs.

The Collaborative and Inclusive Tech Hub from NUST facilitated a session on innovation, mapping how entrepreneurs can innovate and collaborate to achieve common objectives while optimizing the resources at their disposal.

To promote peer-to-peer experience sharing, Jerobeam Mwedihanga of Tambula Online Shop shared his experience on starting a business in a time of crisis. He expanded on the work of Tambula Online Shop, which facilitates the sale of street vendors’ fresh produce by linking them to their market through an online delivery platform.



Pitching platform

The highlight was the Pitching Competition, which had youth entrepreneurs vying for the coveted first and second prizes.

The judges – Tom Shilongo (Launch Namibia), Anna Vambe (Start-Up Namibia) and Emma Kantema-Gaomas (deputy minister of youth) – were on the lookout for feasible and innovative business ideas.

The youth entrepreneurs pitched both physically and virtually to accommodate countrywide participation. The competition was tough and the entrepreneurs did not make it easy for the judges. In the end, however it was Shinedima and Elifas that won the first and second prizes towards the growth of their businesses.

The forum was made possible thanks to additional sponsorship by the Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company and the Start-Up Namibia Incubation Centre.

