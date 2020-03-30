Surviving homeschool-parenting

30 March 2020 | Education

The world is reeling and the lockdown announcement has left most people feeling overwhelmed, helpless and a little frightened. Everyone is trying to cope with the uncertainties of the current reality.
“We are all in the same boat and it is essential to understand that, at this time, there are things that are out of our control – the virus itself, other people's reactions and government’s decision to lock down institutions, borders and other activities,” says Cindy Glass, Owner and Founder of Step Up Education Centres. “However, the good news is that there are many things that we can control: Our own attitudes and reactions, personal hygiene, social distancing and of course, homeschooling!”
She says that if you have been “promoted” to homeschool-parent you may be feeling a bit like you have been thrown out of an aeroplane without a parachute. That is why she offers these helpful tips to navigate during these trying times.

• Stop comparing yourself to other parents: You cannot fail! You can only do the best that you can consider the circumstances in which you find yourself.
• Set the tone of positive learning in your home: The conversations that you have with your children will determine their co-operation or not. Your children have an unusual opportunity in their school year; an opportunity to catch up and review work that has already been covered this year- isn’t that amazing? The school year is usually so pressured that there is little time for learners to make sure that they have completed and mastered all the skills that have been taught. Speak to this!
• Work on a timetable: Once you know what your kids need to cover, decide on a realistic schedule and stick to it. Having routines and structure will make the homeschooling experience less overwhelming. Motivate and praise any progress.
• Work as a team: Parents and teachers need to join forces if this is going work. Parents cannot be expected to teach new knowledge to their children. This is unrealistic. However, parents can assist their children in working through prior/root knowledge. Why not gather together on a social media platform and arrange for prior/root knowledge activities to be emailed (or using other online services if these are available) to parents. Memos will need to be available to assist parents and learners in knowing if they are on the right track.
• Find your child’s creative side: There are literally thousands of creative ideas on the internet; arts and crafts, music, dance and games. Use the internet as a tool to spark ideas; connect with your children through creative play and tasks. Being forced to stay at home is a wonderful opportunity for children to discover their creative and imaginative abilities.
• Senior learners: You can quite easily form study groups with assistance from your teachers, online. Work together to schedule times where you can focus on the important aspects of your learning – knowing that this is not a time to set aside your studies. This is an opportunity to catch up and move forward. Grab it with both hands; you are responsible for your own learning, after all!
• Allow your children to have a rest too. They also need it.
“We do not know how long the Coronavirus will be around. As parents, it is our responsibility to adhere to the measures our president has put in place – not only for the safety of our children and loved ones, but for everyone. Use this time wisely to spend time together as a family and re-connect,” Cindy concludes. – ANA

Similar News

 

Ou brood kry nuwe lewe as alkohol-basis reiniger

31st of March 13:16 | Education

Met die regte toerusting, breinkrag en ’n paar brode, kan mens in krisistye plan maak.Só blyk dit uit die voorbeeld van voedselwetenskaplikes aan die Universiteit...

Mid-term break extended

6 days ago - 25 March 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in...

A whole new e-reading world thanks to app

1 week ago - 19 March 2020 | Education

Come Saturday (21 March), a world of books will be available via app, thanks to a sponsorship valued at U$1 million by the Foundation for...

NUST debuts DTVET

1 week ago - 19 March 2020 | Education

The Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET), formerly known as the Department of Education and Languages at the Namibia University of Science...

State of emergency explained

1 week ago - 18 March 2020 | Education

In light of the World Health Organisation’s designation of Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the president declared a state of (public health) emergency in Namibia...

NUST, Unam, IUM delay graduations

2 weeks ago - 16 March 2020 | Education

Local institutions of higher learning have suspended graduation ceremonies following an announcement by President Hage Geingob that all public gatherings should be cancelled due to...

Students receive assistance through integrated learning

2 weeks ago - 13 March 2020 | Education

A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) commits to create internship opportunities for students and...

Martha makes a clean sweep

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Education

Martha Ntaagona was announced as the best overall NAMCOL candidate at the college’s prize giving for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and the Namibia Senior Secondary...

Bringing students and businesses together

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Education

Thirty exhibitors are participating in the 2020 Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) career fair, aimed at providing students and learners with information on...

GVTC set for expansion

3 weeks ago - 09 March 2020 | Education

Expansions are underway at the Gobabis Vocational Training Centre (GVTC), following the ground-breaking for two additional workshop blocks: One for automotive technology, welding and metal...

Latest News

Virtual show houses the new...

1 hour ago | Business

When open houses just won’t work, like in many areas of the world battling Covid-19 right now, it may become time to host a virtual...

CoW approves N$8.9 million for...

2 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] of Windhoek (CoW) chief executive Robert Kahimise announced that N$8.9 million has been approved to mitigate the risks associated with the Coronavirus...

Make double sure before you...

2 hours ago | Local News

Foreign nationals who wish to leave Namibia, may do so but will not be allowed re-enter if they are denied entry into countries of their...

Health facilities remain open

3 hours ago | Health

The Katutura State Hospital and other health facilities will continue to operate as usual, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services,...

Digital transformation in a time...

3 hours ago | Business

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Local bank announces repayment holidays

4 hours ago | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

4 hours ago | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

19 hours ago | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

20 hours ago | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Load More