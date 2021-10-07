Surviving the odds

Play tackles issues affecting people with disabilities

The play stars Saara Kaapanda, Ngumeritiza Katuuo, and Namutenya Hamukoto.

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in association with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) present a free community play, “Surviving The Odds”, tackling issues affecting persons with disabilities (PWDS) in Namibia.

The play is developed through the NTN and NNAD, working together with artists to raise awareness in the general public, on the capabilities and rights of PWDS in Namibia.

Starring actors Saara Kaapanda, Ngumeritiza Katuuo, and Namutenya Hamukoto, the play aims to address the destructive attitudes that persist in the general public community against PWDS in Namibia.

Furthermore, it aims to address the highlights and challenges of Namibian PWDS, across more than 30 years of independence in the country.

The play is showcased over three days to the public in English, Afrikaans and Namibian Sign language. No booking is required for the performance; however space is limited due to Covid-19 regulations, thus early attendance is encouraged to avoid disappointment on capacity.

The performance is funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia.



Show dates

• Tuesday 12 October at the Commando Hall Clemence Kapuwo Street, Katutura

• Wednesday 13 October: Reformed Pentecostal Church, Omgongo Street, Wanaheda

• Thursday 14 October: Disability Resource Centre, Ondoto Street, Okuryangava.

All shows start at 18:30

Entrance is free.

