Surviving the odds

Play tackles issues affecting people with disabilities

07 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in association with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) present a free community play, “Surviving The Odds”, tackling issues affecting persons with disabilities (PWDS) in Namibia.
The play is developed through the NTN and NNAD, working together with artists to raise awareness in the general public, on the capabilities and rights of PWDS in Namibia.
Starring actors Saara Kaapanda, Ngumeritiza Katuuo, and Namutenya Hamukoto, the play aims to address the destructive attitudes that persist in the general public community against PWDS in Namibia.
Furthermore, it aims to address the highlights and challenges of Namibian PWDS, across more than 30 years of independence in the country.
The play is showcased over three days to the public in English, Afrikaans and Namibian Sign language. No booking is required for the performance; however space is limited due to Covid-19 regulations, thus early attendance is encouraged to avoid disappointment on capacity.
The performance is funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia.

Show dates
• Tuesday 12 October at the Commando Hall Clemence Kapuwo Street, Katutura
• Wednesday 13 October: Reformed Pentecostal Church, Omgongo Street, Wanaheda
• Thursday 14 October: Disability Resource Centre, Ondoto Street, Okuryangava.
All shows start at 18:30
Entrance is free.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 07 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Get ready to rock local fashion!

4 days ago - 04 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

November is set to host the second edition of Fashion Pitch Night during the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week (MTC WFW).This year, the concept has been...

‘Kalmeer’ met Janie Bay

1 week ago - 01 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die immergewilde Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Janie Bay het pas ’n video vir die tweede enkelsnit vanaf haar album Prisma uitgereik. Die liedjie “Kalmeer” gaan oor die...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Laughter, sadness, joy, wonders and timeless stories

1 week ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian edition of the European Union (EU) film festival kicks off in the capital on 6 October, with screenings every Wednesday until 1 December...

Film and theatre awards postponed

1 week ago - 29 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian Theatre and Film Awards that honour talent in local theatre and film productions, will return in 2022 to allow filmmakers and external theatre...

Namibia invited to the Oscars

1 week ago - 28 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) has extended an invitation to local film makers to submit their work in the category for the International Feature Film...

Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

1 week ago - 27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Beautiful instrumentals this weekend

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Youth Orchestra of Namibia’s (YONA) clarinet, flute and oboe teachers join forces on Saturday at 18:30 to present a concert at the NG Kerk...

Latest News

Fuse remains in the oil...

9 hours ago | Environment

Kavango • [email protected] denies that it is now allegedly trying to bribe community leaders with favours and gifts in the form of social assistance to...

GIPF hits the road

11 hours ago | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)...

Paving the way to Israel

11 hours ago | Sports

Namibian Esport athletes went head-to-head with countries in the African region during the Global Regional Games for the chance to participate in IESF’s 13th Esports...

Ten millionth educational booklet printed

11 hours ago | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last...

Fight against HIV continues

11 hours ago | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Parliament to host public hearings...

11 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

Voice of Namibia finale on...

12 hours ago | Events

This year's search for the country's best singing voice comes to an end tomorrow night when the winner of the fourth season of the Voice...

Internal discord in the tourism...

12 hours ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum (NTTF) and its founder Nrupesh Soni have been making headlines for months - and not always for...

Chani meets the president

1 day - 07 October 2021 | Events

Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, had the honour of being invited to a meeting with Namibian President Hage Geingob.Accompanied by the members of the Miss Supranational...

Load More