Suspending income tax not an option – Shidhudhu

14 April 2020 | Economics

Suspending income tax to ease the burden of Covid-19 is not an option at this stage, says ministry of finance spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu.
His statement comes at a time when Namibians are grappling with impacts of the pandemic – a situation that has placed many on the verge of losing their jobs. His remarks also follow calls by certain quarters for government to consider interventions to safeguard the livelihoods of Namibians and the wellbeing of workers in general.
The idea of suspending income tax has also been thrown around by some experts, trade unionists and politicians.
“The issue of suspending income tax is not just a decision of the ministry of finance but is something that should be elevated to a high level [Cabinet],” Shidhudhu said.
Suspending income tax could also erode the country’s already narrow tax base, he said. “We should take into consideration that our economy is very small and such a significant move will have a major impact on our revenue collection with long-term effects.”
The highest tax on income in Namibia stands at 37% for individuals earning over N$750 000 per annum, while the lowest is 27% for those earning between N$40 000 and N$80 000 annually.
In a document availed to Nampa, Trade Union Congress of Namibia (TUCNA) secretary-general Mahongora Kavihuha made a number of suggestions aimed at softening the impact of coronavirus on households, businesses and individuals. Among them is the immediate suspension of mortgage payments for four months without accruing added interest.
He also wants “small and medium enterprises to be exempted from paying tax [but] only if they commit to cover the wages of employees throughout this period”.
The SG added that the finance ministry should expedite and allow payment of tax claims quarterly to financially support employers during this period. “Pension rules must further be relaxed to allow employees to gain access to a limited amount to cover for additional expenses during this period.”
Kavihuha also wants value-added tax (VAT) scrapped from all basic goods and food. VAT is a consumption tax placed on a product whenever a value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale which stands at 15 per cent.
“What is required is a mass mobilisation of all State resources to be placed on a war footing by stimulus measures for the economy and employment to support jobs...the health and safety of workers come first, then the income,” said Kavihuha. – Nampa

