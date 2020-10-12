SWAFT/Koevoet members repatriated

12 October 2020 | Government

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years, were relocated to their respective regions over the weekend.
A media statement by the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday said other ministries were directed to render support to the identified members to revive their livelihood through the implementation of projects that can generate income as well as food and nutrition security.
It said the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform procured 410 goats (41 Bucks and 369 Does) and each member will receive 10 goats (1 buck and 9 does).
In addition, the Ministry also procured veterinary medicines and equipment, fencing materials including poles for the construction of kraals for all the beneficiaries, and will train them in small stock production, the statement reads.
If further said due to the temporary livestock movement restriction dated 6 October 2020 because of the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak at Hoha Village, Ndiyona Constituency in Kavango East, the goats will not be distributed to the 41 beneficiaries until the ban is lifted.
The beneficiaries were shown their goats on Saturday at the Opuwo auction kraals before they were moved to the Omutambo omawe quarantine facility.
“Government has begun transporting and distributing fencing material and the Ministry of Agriculture will guide the beneficiaries on construction. The beneficiaries are expected to provide labour for construction,” the OPM said.
According to Lukas Haufiku, PRO of the Ministry of Gender Equality Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, the ministry donated food parcels to all the 41 members valued at N$57 179.
He said the ministry is busy with registering them with the food bank. – Nampa

