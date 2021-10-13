Swimmers in top shape

Swimmers in the first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala of the season put in great performances last weekend.

Aqua Swimming and Fitness’ Lorenzo Esterhuizen achieved nine impressive first places and one second place, while Jessica Humphre and Roselinda Matyayi, also from Aqua Swimming and Fitness, gained seven first places.

Oliver Durand (Dolphins Swimming Club) took six first places and five second places. His younger brother Patrick is one to watch in future with six firsts and one second place.

Robin Engelhard from Dolphins and Kabi Hekandjo from Aqua Swimming and Fitness also achieved six first places.

Quinton Delie from Marlins Swimming Club set a new record in the men’s u/25-44-year-old 50 meter Butterfly in a time of 29:39 seconds.

The Namibia Swimming Federation’s (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, said that despite some weather challenges, the event was successful. “It is always a difficult adjustment for our swimmers to go from a nice and cosy 25-meter indoor swimming pool to a 50-meter outdoor swimming pool, especially on such a windy weekend,” she said.



Icy water

“The wind chills the pool down significantly and makes it difficult for swimmers to get in and out of the water. That being said, we at NASFED are delighted with the results from this past weekend's Bank Windhoek Long Course gala.”

Four teams comprising 100 swimmers participated in the 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Gala on 8 and 9 October at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek. Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED, the swimmers competed in 627 events.

NASFED’s President Aileen Botha said that without the bank’s continued support, they would not develop swimmers into Olympic champions as it takes many years of continuous training. “Swimming is about being part of a community that encourages success, not only for individuals and the swimmers in the group but for the swimmers coming up behind them. It is about doing your best, all the time, regardless of who is watching. Quality, high-level swimming should be swimmers’ default setting,” she said.

NASFED is the national sports body for aquatic sports codes tasked with promoting, organising, and controlling aquatic sports on a national and international level.



